MAD FORUM 2025

A platform for dialogue on digital trends, the music industry, and the influence of youth culture on society

The MAD Forum brings together stakeholders and professionals from the music industry, advertising, and audiovisual media, addressing critical issues in contemporary digital and cultural reality. Industry experts, scientists, creators, artists, decision-makers, and opinion leaders gather to exchange views and analyze the latest developments.

As the only organization in continuous dialogue with youth audiences, MAD has been engaging with them for decades, leveraging music, new media, and innovation in communication and marketing.

The MAD Forum starts kicks the discussion on the evolving dynamics, challenges and opportunities of the music industry, audiovisual media and the entertainment economy.

Through panels, keynote speeches, and exclusive presentations, the MAD Forum showcases innovative ideas and strategies, spotlighting the future of creativity and technology.

Key Thematic Discussions 2025

Cancel culture and its impact on artists and creators

Digital trends shaping music consumption and production

Juvenile Delinquency

The economic impact of mega music events

Looking forward

MAD FORUM 2026 will take place on March 12 in Athens

MAD FORUM 2026 will focus on how young people live, create, and claim space in a rapidly changing world. At the heart of the discussion are

How is AI transforming music creation, intellectual property, and the role of the artist?

How do Gen Alpha & Beta engage with political information?

How influential are politicians as content creators on social media?

Can young people’s digital lives be raguated by governments and how do young people negotiate freedom, identity, and online visibility in a society that both empowers and surveils them more than ever?

Is Greek Urban & Underground Rap the most massive musical movement of our time?