Mad Forum 2026
MAD FORUM 2026 will take place on March 12 in Athens
MAD FORUM 2026 will focus on how young people live, create, and claim space in a rapidly changing world. At the heart of the discussion are.
- How is AI transforming music creation, intellectual property, and the role of the artist?
- How do Gen Alpha & Beta engage with political information?
- How influential are politicians as content creators on social media?
- Can young people’s digital lives be raguated by governments and how do young people negotiate freedom, identity, and online visibility in a society that both empowers and surveils them more than ever?
- Is Greek Urban & Underground Rap the most massive musical movement of our time?