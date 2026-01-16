mad forum 2026

MAD FORUM 2026 will take place on March 12 in Athens

MAD FORUM 2026 will focus on how young people live, create, and claim space in a rapidly changing world. At the heart of the discussion are.

  • How is AI transforming music creation, intellectual property, and the role of the artist?
  • How do Gen Alpha & Beta engage with political information?
  • How influential are politicians as content creators on social media?
  • Can young people’s digital lives be raguated by governments and how do young people negotiate freedom, identity, and online visibility in a society that both empowers and surveils them more than ever?
  • Is Greek Urban & Underground Rap the most massive musical movement of our time?
Στρατηγικός Διάλογος

To MAD Forum φέρνει κοντά ενδιαφερόμενους και επαγγελματίες από τους χώρους της μουσικής βιομηχανίας, της διαφήμισης και των οπτικοακουστικών μέσων, καλύπτοντας κρίσιμα θέματα της σύγχρονης ψηφιακής και πολιτιστικής πραγματικότητας. Επαγγελματίες, επιστήμονες, δημιουργοί, καλλιτέχνες, decision makers και opinion leaders συναντιούνται για να ανταλλάξουν απόψεις και να αναλύσουν τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις.

Next Gen Culture

Το MAD, ως ο μοναδικός οργανισμός σε συνεχή διάλογο με το νεανικό κοινό, αλληλεπιδρά σταθερά μαζί του εδώ και δεκαετίες, αξιοποιώντας τη μουσική, τα Νέα Μέσα και την καινοτομία στον χώρο της επικοινωνίας και του marketing. Με το MAD Forum ανοίγει τη συζήτηση για τις αλλαγές στη λειτουργία της μουσικής βιομηχανίας, των οπτικοακουστικών μέσων και της οικονομίας της ψυχαγωγίας, εστιάζοντας στις προκλήσεις και τις ευκαιρίες.

Καινοτόμες ιδέες και στρατηγικές

Μεταξύ των θεματικών συζητήσεων περιλαμβάνονται το cancel culture, τα digital trends, η νεανική παραβατικότητα και η σημασία των μεγάλων μουσικών πολιτιστικών γεγονότων στην οικονομία της ψυχαγωγίας.

Μέσα από πάνελ, ομιλίες και αποκλειστικές παρουσιάσεις, το MAD Forum δίνει βήμα σε καινοτόμες ιδέες και στρατηγικές, φέρνοντας στο προσκήνιο το μέλλον της δημιουργικότητας και της τεχνολογίας.

Ενότητες

Οι πληροφορίες για τις ενότητες θα είναι σύντομα διαθέσιμες.

Ομιλητές

Οι πληροφορίες για τους ομιλητές θα είναι σύντομα διαθέσιμες.

Χορηγοί

Οι πληροφορίες για τους χορηγούς θα είναι σύντομα διαθέσιμες.