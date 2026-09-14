Άλμπουμ

Chilai Deluxe Set

Playmen

Κυκλοφόρησε το 2016
Λίστα Τραγουδιών
    Love Song – Mahmut Orhan Remix
    Without You
    Everyday & Everynight – Kant Remix Edit
    No Me Contesta
    Tell Me Why – Ben Delay Remix
    I Used to Be – Extended Mix
    You Changed My Way – Dousk Mix
    True – Mark Lover Remix
    Ride the Rhythm
    Hood up!
    My Shadow
    Sundown – Crotia Squad Remix
    Ring My Bell
    Milking
    Pop Your Pussy
    Can’t Stop
    Strump 2014 – Sebastian Mix
    Need a Friend
    Seven Days
    Got 2 Find Love
    The End
    Set Free – Gary Caos Remix
    I Hope You Get to Meet You Hero – Gregor Salto Remix
    Blame It on Love – Marlldexx Remix
    Chilai – Continuous DJ Mix
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