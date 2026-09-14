Άλμπουμ

Mykonos 17

Playmen

Κυκλοφόρησε το 2016
Λίστα Τραγουδιών
    OMG – Radio Edit
    Don’t Be so Shy – Filatov & Karas Remix
    Take Me to Infinity – Radio Edit
    Droppin da Bomb – Radio Edit
    Another Day in Paradise – Radio Mix
    Kick It with Me
    Love
    Boom Boom Boom – Gabry Ponte Edit
    Love Song – Mahmut Orhan 2015 Remix Radio Edit
    Istanbul – Radio Mix
    Sunshine & Love – Radio Mix
    Into the Night – Emanuele Asti Radio Edit
    Deep – Bernstein Ext Dub Mix
    The World Is in Your Eyes – Consoul Trainin Remix
    Istanbul – Radio Mix
    Lost Without You – Radio Edit
    Seven Days & One Week – Cielo Remix
    La Trompeta – Tropicana Mykonos Anthem 2016
    Africalina – Boston Mix
    Riva (Restart the Game) – Spada Remix Radio Edit
    Yes Boss – Balearic Bongo Dub
    Στάνγκα
Άλλα Άλμπουμ του Καλλιτέχνη
Κοντινό πλάνο γυναίκας σε εξώφυλλο μουσικού single με τίτλο Tulum
2026
Τουλούμ
Εξώφυλλο μουσικής κυκλοφορίας με γυναίκα με παραδοσιακή χρυσή ενδυμασία και τουρμπάνι.
2026
Το Κορίτσι Σου Δεν Θα Μπορούσε Ποτέ
Εξώφυλλο άλμπουμ με έντονο κίτρινο φόντο και επαναλαμβανόμενα γραφικά ματιών
2026
Γλυκό και Αργό
Πράσινο φόντο με λογότυπο Habitat x Playmen
2025
Ενθουσιασμέ (Κοιλάδα Των Όπλων)
Σουρεαλιστικό κολάζ με φιγούρα ξαπλωμένη σε ροζ κρεβάτι πάνω από αφηρημένο μοτίβο.
2025
Πες μου πού πας
Εξώφυλλο άλμπουμ με κίτρινα smiley πρόσωπα σε μαύρο φόντο και τίτλο naked
2025
Naked (Michael Tsaousopoulos & Ferrylake Remix)