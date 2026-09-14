Όλοι Μαζί – Δημήτρη Βέγκας & Λάικ

Oli Mazi

Oli Mazi

We are all together

We are all together

It doesn't matter where we are

We're always close, we're never far

From each other, mm mm

'Cause I'm with you everywhere

Good to know we're always there

For one another, mm mm

Love will always, always, always find a way

And all I, all I, all I wanna say

Oli Mazi

We, we are all together in this life

Zoe

Oli Mazi

Free, free to be whoever we wanna be

We're one family

Oli Mazi

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oli Mazi

Oh, oh, oh, oh

It doesn't matter what you do

You're here for me, I'm here for you

That's forever, that's forever, mm mm

'Cause I know you got my back

I got yours, we both know that

There's nothing better, there's nothing better, mm mm

Love will always, always, always save the day

'Cause all I, all I, all I wanna say

Oli Mazi

We, we are all together in this life

Zoe

Oli Mazi

Free, free to be whoever we wanna be

We're one family

Oli Mazi

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oli Mazi

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oli Mazi

Oli Mazi

We are all together

We are all together

Everybody say Oli Mazi

Oli Mazi

We are all together

We are all together

Oli Mazi

We, we are all together

Oli Mazi

We, we are all together in this life

Zoe

Oli Mazi

Free, free to be whoever we wanna be

We're one family

Oli Mazi

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oli Mazi

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oli Mazi