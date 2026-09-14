Όλοι Μαζί – Δημήτρη Βέγκας & Λάικ
Χρήστος Μάστορας
Oli Mazi
Oli Mazi
We are all together
We are all together
It doesn't matter where we are
We're always close, we're never far
From each other, mm mm
'Cause I'm with you everywhere
Good to know we're always there
For one another, mm mm
Love will always, always, always find a way
And all I, all I, all I wanna say
Oli Mazi
We, we are all together in this life
Zoe
Oli Mazi
Free, free to be whoever we wanna be
We're one family
Oli Mazi
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oli Mazi
Oh, oh, oh, oh
It doesn't matter what you do
You're here for me, I'm here for you
That's forever, that's forever, mm mm
'Cause I know you got my back
I got yours, we both know that
There's nothing better, there's nothing better, mm mm
Love will always, always, always save the day
'Cause all I, all I, all I wanna say
Oli Mazi
We, we are all together in this life
Zoe
Oli Mazi
Free, free to be whoever we wanna be
We're one family
Oli Mazi
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oli Mazi
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oli Mazi
Oli Mazi
We are all together
We are all together
Everybody say Oli Mazi
Oli Mazi
We are all together
We are all together
Oli Mazi
We, we are all together
Oli Mazi
We, we are all together in this life
Zoe
Oli Mazi
Free, free to be whoever we wanna be
We're one family
Oli Mazi
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oli Mazi
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oli Mazi