If You Never
Claydee
[Verse 1: Eneli]
Oh, young girl
I know your heart's so heavy falling out your chest
And your mind's so busy caught up in your head
Thought that love was supposed to be so divine, so divine
[Chorus: Eneli]
If you never been young, then you'll never get old
And if you've never felt pain then you'll never know joy
If you're never been broken, then you'll never know love
These are the words of a wise man's soul
[Verse 2: Kállay Saunders]
Oh, young girl
Won't you slow down, you're not running out of time
And if you're running out of tears, I'll give you mine
Thought that love was supposеd to be so divine, so divine
[Chorus: Kállay Saunders]
If you nеver been young, then you'll never get old
And if you've never felt pain then you'll never know joy
If you're never been broken, then you'll never know love
These are the words of a wise man's soul
[Outro: Eneli]
These are the words of a wise man's soul
If you never been young, then you'll never get old
And if you've never felt pain then you'll never know joy
If you're never been broken, then you'll never know love