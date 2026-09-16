[Verse 1: Eneli]

Oh, young girl

I know your heart's so heavy falling out your chest

And your mind's so busy caught up in your head

Thought that love was supposed to be so divine, so divine

[Chorus: Eneli]

If you never been young, then you'll never get old

And if you've never felt pain then you'll never know joy

If you're never been broken, then you'll never know love

These are the words of a wise man's soul

[Verse 2: Kállay Saunders]

Oh, young girl

Won't you slow down, you're not running out of time

And if you're running out of tears, I'll give you mine

Thought that love was supposеd to be so divine, so divine

[Chorus: Kállay Saunders]

If you nеver been young, then you'll never get old

And if you've never felt pain then you'll never know joy

If you're never been broken, then you'll never know love

These are the words of a wise man's soul

[Outro: Eneli]

These are the words of a wise man's soul

If you never been young, then you'll never get old

And if you've never felt pain then you'll never know joy

If you're never been broken, then you'll never know love