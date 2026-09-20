Truth or Dare – Extended Mix

[Intro]

Pa-pa-pa

Pada-padada-padada-padada

[Verse 1: Eleni Foureira]

Oh I, never been the one for conversation

And you just got me loosing all my patience, patience

Let's spin the bottle, pour me a double

No, don't be subtle, gimme some trouble

'Cause if we know what's coming, why we waiting, waiting?

[Pre-Chorus: Brando]

Won't you stay with me? Don't stray from me

I want you for my own

Stay with me, don't stray from me

I'll give you what you want

[Chorus: Eleni Foureira]

Let's play truth or dare

You say what's it take to take you there

I'll tell you to go down slowly, your eyes on me

Make me go: "Oh my, my, my!"

Let's play truth or dare

You say what's it take to take you there

I'll tell you to go down slowly

Your eyes on me

Make me go: "Oh my, my, my!"

[Post-Chorus: Eleni Foureira]

Oh my, my, my

Pa da, pa da da

Pa da da, pa da da

Oh my, my, my

Pa da, pa da da

Pa da da (Make me go: "Oh my, my, my!")

Pa da da

[Verse 2: Brando &

Juan Magán

]

I go first, you daring?

Take off your clothes, mami, 'cuz I'm begging

Come over closer, I need that special caring

Your caring, you caring?

Es el momento de atreverse conmigo

Dale hasta abajo pa' que sientas el zumbido

Tú ya no bailas, sólo juegas conmigo

Baila conmigo, conmigo

[Pre-Chorus: Brando]

Won't you stay with me? Don't stray from me

I want you for my own

Stay with me, don't stray from me

I'll give you what you want

[Chorus: Eleni Foureira]

Let's play truth or dare

You say what's it take to take you there

I'll tell you to go down slowly, your eyes on me

Make me go: "Oh my, my, my!"

Let's play truth or dare

You say what's it take to take you there

I'll tell you to go down slowly

Your eyes on me

Make me go: "Oh my, my, my!"

[Outro: Eleni Foureira]

Oh my, my, my

Pa da, pa da da

Pa da da, pa da da

Oh my, my, my

Pa da, pa da da

Pa da da (Make me go: "Oh my, my, my!")

Pa da da