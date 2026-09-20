Truth or Dare – Extended Mix
Ελένη Φουρέιρα
[Intro]
Pa-pa-pa
Pada-padada-padada-padada
[Verse 1: Eleni Foureira]
Oh I, never been the one for conversation
And you just got me loosing all my patience, patience
Let's spin the bottle, pour me a double
No, don't be subtle, gimme some trouble
'Cause if we know what's coming, why we waiting, waiting?
[Pre-Chorus: Brando]
Won't you stay with me? Don't stray from me
I want you for my own
Stay with me, don't stray from me
I'll give you what you want
[Chorus: Eleni Foureira]
Let's play truth or dare
You say what's it take to take you there
I'll tell you to go down slowly, your eyes on me
Make me go: "Oh my, my, my!"
Let's play truth or dare
You say what's it take to take you there
I'll tell you to go down slowly
Your eyes on me
Make me go: "Oh my, my, my!"
[Post-Chorus: Eleni Foureira]
Oh my, my, my
Pa da, pa da da
Pa da da, pa da da
Oh my, my, my
Pa da, pa da da
Pa da da (Make me go: "Oh my, my, my!")
Pa da da
[Verse 2: Brando &
Juan Magán
]
I go first, you daring?
Take off your clothes, mami, 'cuz I'm begging
Come over closer, I need that special caring
Your caring, you caring?
Es el momento de atreverse conmigo
Dale hasta abajo pa' que sientas el zumbido
Tú ya no bailas, sólo juegas conmigo
Baila conmigo, conmigo
[Pre-Chorus: Brando]
Won't you stay with me? Don't stray from me
I want you for my own
Stay with me, don't stray from me
I'll give you what you want
[Chorus: Eleni Foureira]
Let's play truth or dare
You say what's it take to take you there
I'll tell you to go down slowly, your eyes on me
Make me go: "Oh my, my, my!"
Let's play truth or dare
You say what's it take to take you there
I'll tell you to go down slowly
Your eyes on me
Make me go: "Oh my, my, my!"
[Outro: Eleni Foureira]
Oh my, my, my
Pa da, pa da da
Pa da da, pa da da
Oh my, my, my
Pa da, pa da da
Pa da da (Make me go: "Oh my, my, my!")
Pa da da