Heaven Is Sin – Dance Rework
Good Job Nicky
[Chorus]
Immense -
Anthems of your body seem intense
You dont need to go through all that stress
I need to love you better than that dress
You wear to cover up the scars with flare
Impress -
Yourself through all the pain you have caressed
Youve struggled far too long for all this mess
The linger of a simple yes just slips the tongue of everyone you bless
Address me
[Verse 1]
With all the ways youve longed for to express
All the things you have upon your chest that dreadful night they tried to shower you with flesh - stand next to me
Stand next to me
[Chorus]
Immense -
The way you hurt me seems to be obsessive -
Im obsessed -
With scents I have no power over covered on your flesh -
To spend the night with evil tranced with glances of suspense -
Im blessed
From heaven till the earthly grounds that ground us in our place -
Address me
Address me
[Outro]
Address me as the devil
In disguise as love and rest
I came across a narrow path
To dance upon your breath
That lovely night I tried to shower you with flesh
Stand next to me - stand next to me