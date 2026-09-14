Heaven Is Sin – Dance Rework

[Chorus]

Immense -

Anthems of your body seem intense

You dont need to go through all that stress

I need to love you better than that dress

You wear to cover up the scars with flare

Impress -

Yourself through all the pain you have caressed

Youve struggled far too long for all this mess

The linger of a simple yes just slips the tongue of everyone you bless

Address me

[Verse 1]

With all the ways youve longed for to express

All the things you have upon your chest that dreadful night they tried to shower you with flesh - stand next to me

Stand next to me

[Chorus]

Immense -

The way you hurt me seems to be obsessive -

Im obsessed -

With scents I have no power over covered on your flesh -

To spend the night with evil tranced with glances of suspense -

Im blessed

From heaven till the earthly grounds that ground us in our place -

Address me

Address me

[Outro]

Address me as the devil

In disguise as love and rest

I came across a narrow path

To dance upon your breath

That lovely night I tried to shower you with flesh

Stand next to me - stand next to me