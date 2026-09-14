Higher

Higher

Take me

Higher

Take me

Higher

Lord knows

Lord knows

Lord knows

I need peace

Before I see

The next day

Bring me ease

I cant keep thinking about her

Im drowning no matter the water

Ask myself

Please dont melt

Please dont fall where you once stood

You need luck to knock on wood

I need you to take me higher

Higher

Void knows

Void knows

You take it away from me

Before you see your own grace

You gotta come back to me

Act like yourе somebodies daughter

Keep mе away from your slaughter

Ask yourself

If you need help

Please dont act misunderstood

Whos your god that does you good

I need you to take me

Higher

Higher

I need you to take me

Higher

I need you to take me

Higher

I need you to take me

Higher

I need you to take me

Higher