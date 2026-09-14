Higher
Good Job Nicky
Από το Άλμπουμ Higher που κυκλοφόρησε το 2023
Στίχοι
Higher
Higher
Take me
Higher
Take me
Higher
Lord knows
Lord knows
Lord knows
I need peace
Before I see
The next day
Bring me ease
I cant keep thinking about her
Im drowning no matter the water
Ask myself
Please dont melt
Please dont fall where you once stood
You need luck to knock on wood
I need you to take me higher
Higher
Void knows
Void knows
You take it away from me
Before you see your own grace
You gotta come back to me
Act like yourе somebodies daughter
Keep mе away from your slaughter
Ask yourself
If you need help
Please dont act misunderstood
Whos your god that does you good
I need you to take me
Higher
Higher
I need you to take me
Higher
I need you to take me
Higher
I need you to take me
Higher
I need you to take me
Higher
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