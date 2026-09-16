All That I Need
Καλομοίρα
[Verse 1]
Someone wake me up, I must be dreaming
I never never knew, I love so true
When I'm next to you it's such a feeling
And I don't wanna let you go
You seem to never hear me calling
I've waited so long, don't wanna be wrong
I can't stop myself from falling
So hear me out before I'm gone
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby stay with me, 'coz I can make it better
All I want to be is together with you
[Chorus]
I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me
Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?
That you're all that I, all that I need
[Verse 2]
There will be no more tomorrow
Without your smile, I'd surely die
I will be drowning in sorrow
If you would leave my side
My heart is in the hands of your decision
Now will you stay or walk away?
I never know about a passion
That kept my love to you alive
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby stay with me, 'coz I can make it better
All I want to be is together with you
[Chorus]
I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me
Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?
That you're all that I, all that I need
I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me
Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?
That you're all that I, all that I, all that I need
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby stay with me, 'coz I can make it better
All I want to be is together with you
[Chorus]
I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me
Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?
That you're all that I need
I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me
Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?
That you're all that I, all that I need
I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me
Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?
That you're all that I need
I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me
Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?
That you're all that I, all that I, all that I need