[Verse 1]

Someone wake me up, I must be dreaming

I never never knew, I love so true

When I'm next to you it's such a feeling

And I don't wanna let you go

You seem to never hear me calling

I've waited so long, don't wanna be wrong

I can't stop myself from falling

So hear me out before I'm gone

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby stay with me, 'coz I can make it better

All I want to be is together with you

[Chorus]

I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me

Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?

That you're all that I, all that I need

[Verse 2]

There will be no more tomorrow

Without your smile, I'd surely die

I will be drowning in sorrow

If you would leave my side

My heart is in the hands of your decision

Now will you stay or walk away?

I never know about a passion

That kept my love to you alive

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby stay with me, 'coz I can make it better

All I want to be is together with you

[Chorus]

I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me

Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?

That you're all that I, all that I need

I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me

Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?

That you're all that I, all that I, all that I need

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby stay with me, 'coz I can make it better

All I want to be is together with you

[Chorus]

I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me

Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?

That you're all that I need

I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me

Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?

That you're all that I, all that I need

I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me

Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?

That you're all that I need

I will fall to pieces if you ever leave me

Boy you driving me crazy, when will you see?

That you're all that I, all that I, all that I need