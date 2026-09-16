[Verse 1]

Everything is going wrong today

And I don't know where to go (hey, hey)

My world is spinning around

And it's out of my control

[Pre-Chorus]

Just about the time I think I've had enough

I feel like giving up and I begin to cry

[Chorus]

Keep me from falling

I need, I need a hand to lift me outta this place

Please hear me calling

'Cause I, I know that if I ask of you

You will stand when I am weak

You're the voice when I can't speak

And the eyes that lead me out of the darkness

When I fall, I fall to you

[Verse 2]

Since everyone is out to get me

Like there trying to bring me down

And I can only stand for so long

I'm losing my ground

[Pre-Chorus]

When all my tears are gone, I think I've had enough

I feel like giving up and then I feel your touch

[Chorus]

Keep me from falling

I need, I need a hand to lift me outta this place

Please hear me calling

'Cause I, I know that if I ask of you

You will stand when I am weak

You're the voice when I can't speak

And the eyes that lead me out of the darkness

When I fall, I fall to you

[Bridge]

If I ever thought that I'd make it on my own

All alone, I sure was wrong, so wrong

With the past so far behind me and the days

Ahead you'll guide me with your love, your love

[Chorus]

Oh, keep me from falling

I need, I need a hand to lift me outta this place

Please hear me calling

'Cause I, I know that if I ask of you

You will stand when I am weak

You're the voice when I can't speak

And the eyes that lead me out of the darkness

When I fall, I fall to you

[Outro]

When I fall, I fall to you