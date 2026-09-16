Fall To You
Καλομοίρα
[Verse 1]
Everything is going wrong today
And I don't know where to go (hey, hey)
My world is spinning around
And it's out of my control
[Pre-Chorus]
Just about the time I think I've had enough
I feel like giving up and I begin to cry
[Chorus]
Keep me from falling
I need, I need a hand to lift me outta this place
Please hear me calling
'Cause I, I know that if I ask of you
You will stand when I am weak
You're the voice when I can't speak
And the eyes that lead me out of the darkness
When I fall, I fall to you
[Verse 2]
Since everyone is out to get me
Like there trying to bring me down
And I can only stand for so long
I'm losing my ground
[Pre-Chorus]
When all my tears are gone, I think I've had enough
I feel like giving up and then I feel your touch
[Chorus]
Keep me from falling
I need, I need a hand to lift me outta this place
Please hear me calling
'Cause I, I know that if I ask of you
You will stand when I am weak
You're the voice when I can't speak
And the eyes that lead me out of the darkness
When I fall, I fall to you
[Bridge]
If I ever thought that I'd make it on my own
All alone, I sure was wrong, so wrong
With the past so far behind me and the days
Ahead you'll guide me with your love, your love
[Chorus]
Oh, keep me from falling
I need, I need a hand to lift me outta this place
Please hear me calling
'Cause I, I know that if I ask of you
You will stand when I am weak
You're the voice when I can't speak
And the eyes that lead me out of the darkness
When I fall, I fall to you
[Outro]
When I fall, I fall to you