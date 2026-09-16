Hot
Καλομοίρα
[Verse 1]
You've got those killer eyes, you've got me hypnotized
I'm melting like the ice, just make me yours somehow
I hear your heart with mine, I take it as a sign
I have to stop the time, come with me and get me now
[Pre-Chorus]
My heart I cannot hide
The passion from inside
When you are here by my side
[Chorus]
Only for you I feel so hot, you take me higher
Emotions running wild and I'm on fire
I can't control my mind, you're my desire
Only for you I know I feel so hot
Only for you I feel so hot, you take me higher
Emotions running wild and I'm on fire
I can't control my mind, you're my desire
Only for you I know I feel so hot
[Verse 2]
Addiction you've become, I can't get nothing done
I'm shining like the sun, It's all because of you
And when you call my name I'm burning like a flame
You're driving me insane, You make my dreams come true
[Pre-Chorus]
My heart I cannot hide
The passion from inside
When you are here by my side
[Chorus]
Only for you I feel so hot, you take me higher
Emotions running wild and I'm on fire
I can't control my mind, you're my desire
Only for you I know I feel so hot
Only for you I feel so hot, you take me higher
Emotions running wild and I'm on fire
I can't control my mind, you're my desire
Only for you I know I feel so hot
[Interlude]
[Chorus]
Only for you I feel so hot, you take me higher
Emotions running wild and I'm on fire
I can't control my mind, you're my desire
Only for you I know I feel so hot
Only for you I feel so hot, you take me higher
Emotions running wild and I'm on fire
I can't control my mind, you're my desire
Only for you I know I feel so hot