[Verse 1]

You've got those killer eyes, you've got me hypnotized

I'm melting like the ice, just make me yours somehow

I hear your heart with mine, I take it as a sign

I have to stop the time, come with me and get me now

[Pre-Chorus]

My heart I cannot hide

The passion from inside

When you are here by my side

[Chorus]

Only for you I feel so hot, you take me higher

Emotions running wild and I'm on fire

I can't control my mind, you're my desire

Only for you I know I feel so hot

Only for you I feel so hot, you take me higher

Emotions running wild and I'm on fire

I can't control my mind, you're my desire

Only for you I know I feel so hot

[Verse 2]

Addiction you've become, I can't get nothing done

I'm shining like the sun, It's all because of you

And when you call my name I'm burning like a flame

You're driving me insane, You make my dreams come true

[Pre-Chorus]

My heart I cannot hide

The passion from inside

When you are here by my side

[Chorus]

Only for you I feel so hot, you take me higher

Emotions running wild and I'm on fire

I can't control my mind, you're my desire

Only for you I know I feel so hot

Only for you I feel so hot, you take me higher

Emotions running wild and I'm on fire

I can't control my mind, you're my desire

Only for you I know I feel so hot

[Interlude]

[Chorus]

Only for you I feel so hot, you take me higher

Emotions running wild and I'm on fire

I can't control my mind, you're my desire

Only for you I know I feel so hot

Only for you I feel so hot, you take me higher

Emotions running wild and I'm on fire

I can't control my mind, you're my desire

Only for you I know I feel so hot