Money Ain’t The Key (feat. Lisa Lee)
Καλομοίρα
[Intro]
(Money ain't the key)
(Money ain't the key)
[Verse 1]
Money ain't the key to the door of my success
Get those diamonds, gold and pearls out of your head
Didn't have so many friends when I was just a little girl
My presents got them coming to me
A Sport Rolex, Cartier, Lambourghini and a Porsche
A hundred miles of speed in my song
And when I had no money I asked you for a ride
You said there were too many in your car
[Chorus]
Money ain't the secret key to the door of my succеss
But I never wanna be poor again
Whеn you've got money that's not all
It can even break your fall
I'm that poor girl no one used to love
[Refrain]
(Money ain't the key)
(Money ain't the key)
[Verse 2]
Mama told me something that I have learned to know
In life you gotta make it on your own
I've got mycheques in my book and a family to trust
So good friends take a look at yourself
Money ain't the key to the door of my success
Get those diamonds, gold and pearls out of your head
Didn't have so many friends when I was just a little girl
My presents got them coming to me
[Chorus]
Money ain't the secret key to the door of my success
But I never wanna be poor again
When you've got money that's not all
It can even break your fall
I'm that poor girl no one used to love
Money ain't the secret key to the door of my success
But I never wanna be poor again
When you've got money that's not all
It can even break your fall
I'm that poor girl no one used to love
[Refrain]
(Money ain't the key)
(Money ain't the…uh huh, uh huh)
[Bridge Rap]
Money ain't the key
You know what's funny?
You never gave a damn 'till I made that money
For real, you can beg, borrow or steal
What's the deal? Want a piece of my meal?
Tell me I've got sex appeal
And my musics as hard as stainless steel
Yo, I'm real gon' unseal it
You refuse you choose "I'll see you"
[Chorus]
Money ain't the secret key to the door of my success
But I never wanna be poor again
When you've got money that's not all
It can even break your fall
I'm that poor girl no one used to love
Money ain't the secret key to the door of my success
But I never wanna be poor again
When you've got money that's not all
It can even break your fall
I'm that poor girl no one used to love
Money ain't the secret key to the door of my success
But I never wanna be poor again
When you've got money that's not all
It can even break your fall
I'm that poor girl no one used to love
Money ain't the secret key to the door of my success
But I never wanna be poor again
When you've got money that's not all
It can even break your fall
I'm that poor girl no one used to love