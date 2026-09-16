Money Ain’t The Key (feat. Lisa Lee)

[Intro]

(Money ain't the key)

(Money ain't the key)

[Verse 1]

Money ain't the key to the door of my success

Get those diamonds, gold and pearls out of your head

Didn't have so many friends when I was just a little girl

My presents got them coming to me

A Sport Rolex, Cartier, Lambourghini and a Porsche

A hundred miles of speed in my song

And when I had no money I asked you for a ride

You said there were too many in your car

[Chorus]

Money ain't the secret key to the door of my succеss

But I never wanna be poor again

Whеn you've got money that's not all

It can even break your fall

I'm that poor girl no one used to love

[Refrain]

(Money ain't the key)

(Money ain't the key)

[Verse 2]

Mama told me something that I have learned to know

In life you gotta make it on your own

I've got mycheques in my book and a family to trust

So good friends take a look at yourself

Money ain't the key to the door of my success

Get those diamonds, gold and pearls out of your head

Didn't have so many friends when I was just a little girl

My presents got them coming to me

[Chorus]

Money ain't the secret key to the door of my success

But I never wanna be poor again

When you've got money that's not all

It can even break your fall

I'm that poor girl no one used to love

Money ain't the secret key to the door of my success

But I never wanna be poor again

When you've got money that's not all

It can even break your fall

I'm that poor girl no one used to love

[Refrain]

(Money ain't the key)

(Money ain't the…uh huh, uh huh)

[Bridge Rap]

Money ain't the key

You know what's funny?

You never gave a damn 'till I made that money

For real, you can beg, borrow or steal

What's the deal? Want a piece of my meal?

Tell me I've got sex appeal

And my musics as hard as stainless steel

Yo, I'm real gon' unseal it

You refuse you choose "I'll see you"

[Chorus]

Money ain't the secret key to the door of my success

But I never wanna be poor again

When you've got money that's not all

It can even break your fall

I'm that poor girl no one used to love

Money ain't the secret key to the door of my success

But I never wanna be poor again

When you've got money that's not all

It can even break your fall

I'm that poor girl no one used to love

Money ain't the secret key to the door of my success

But I never wanna be poor again

When you've got money that's not all

It can even break your fall

I'm that poor girl no one used to love

Money ain't the secret key to the door of my success

But I never wanna be poor again

When you've got money that's not all

It can even break your fall

I'm that poor girl no one used to love