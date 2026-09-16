[Verse 1]
Lose my focus, what's going on?
Somethings wrong, yeah yeah
Must be that hocus-pocus you've got me on
So just admit
But don't you quit it
[Pre-Chorus]
Its burning burning burning in my chest
If you want it want it be my guest
I lose my cool for this ice-cold dude
Like a fool for you baby
[Chorus]
I keep on rolling rolling
What can I do
Can not control it only when I'm with you
You got me rolling rolling so into you
Oh oh oh
On my mind all the time running through my head
I got you on my mind day and night creeping in my bed
You got me rolling rolling what can I do
Oh oh oh
[Verse 2]
Give me something to let them out
The butterflies that's right
Why you keeping all your emotions inside
Now just admit
Cause I can feel it
[Pre-Chorus]
Its burning burning burning in my chest
If you want it want it be my guest
I lose my cool for this ice-cold dude
Like a fool for you baby
[Chorus]
I keep on rolling rolling
What can I do
Can not control it only when I'm with you
You got me rolling rolling so into you
Oh oh oh
On my mind all the timе running through my head
I got you on my mind day and night creeping in my bed
You got me rolling, rolling, what can I do
Oh oh oh
[Outro]
Rolling, Rolling, Rolling
You got mе