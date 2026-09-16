[Verse 1]

Lose my focus, what's going on?

Somethings wrong, yeah yeah

Must be that hocus-pocus you've got me on

So just admit

But don't you quit it

[Pre-Chorus]

Its burning burning burning in my chest

If you want it want it be my guest

I lose my cool for this ice-cold dude

Like a fool for you baby

[Chorus]

I keep on rolling rolling

What can I do

Can not control it only when I'm with you

You got me rolling rolling so into you

Oh oh oh

On my mind all the time running through my head

I got you on my mind day and night creeping in my bed

You got me rolling rolling what can I do

Oh oh oh

[Verse 2]

Give me something to let them out

The butterflies that's right

Why you keeping all your emotions inside

Now just admit

Cause I can feel it

[Pre-Chorus]

Its burning burning burning in my chest

If you want it want it be my guest

I lose my cool for this ice-cold dude

Like a fool for you baby

[Chorus]

I keep on rolling rolling

What can I do

Can not control it only when I'm with you

You got me rolling rolling so into you

Oh oh oh

On my mind all the timе running through my head

I got you on my mind day and night creeping in my bed

You got me rolling, rolling, what can I do

Oh oh oh

[Outro]

Rolling, Rolling, Rolling

You got mе