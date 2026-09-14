Back To Blue – Extended Mix

Ohhhhhhh

Ohhhhhhh

Ahahah

I was fine before I met you

Now I'm chasing every ghost in my room

Got your name still burning on my skin

Like a secret I keep caving in

Tried to drown it in the noise

But your silence is louder than my voice

I rewind, I replay

Guess I never learned to walk away

And now I'm dancing with the memory of you

In a crowd but I'm alone, it's true

Every beat just pulls me deeper through

I'm falling, falling back to blue

You're the high I hate to lose

But I keep crashing into you

Back to blue, ahhh

Still not over you

Back to blue, still chasing you

All the "what ifs" keep me wide awake

Wish I never let my heart escape

Your echo's in the way I breathe

You left, but you're still haunting me

Maybe I loved a version that was never real

Projected every dream onto the way you made me feel

Now I'm spinning in a loop I can't undo

And every road just leads me back to you

And yeah, I'm dancing with the memory of you

In the dark where I can't break through

Every beat just paints me black and blue

Still falling, falling back to blue

You're the lie I wish was true

But I keep holding on like fools do

Can't move on, can't push through

Still falling, falling

Back to blue, ahhh

Still not over you

Back to blue, still chasing you

Back to blue, ahhh

Still not over you

Still chasing something like you