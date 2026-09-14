Back To Blue – Extended Mix
Κλαυδία
Ohhhhhhh
Ohhhhhhh
Ahahah
I was fine before I met you
Now I'm chasing every ghost in my room
Got your name still burning on my skin
Like a secret I keep caving in
Tried to drown it in the noise
But your silence is louder than my voice
I rewind, I replay
Guess I never learned to walk away
And now I'm dancing with the memory of you
In a crowd but I'm alone, it's true
Every beat just pulls me deeper through
I'm falling, falling back to blue
You're the high I hate to lose
But I keep crashing into you
Back to blue, ahhh
Still not over you
Back to blue, still chasing you
All the "what ifs" keep me wide awake
Wish I never let my heart escape
Your echo's in the way I breathe
You left, but you're still haunting me
Maybe I loved a version that was never real
Projected every dream onto the way you made me feel
Now I'm spinning in a loop I can't undo
And every road just leads me back to you
And yeah, I'm dancing with the memory of you
In the dark where I can't break through
Every beat just paints me black and blue
Still falling, falling back to blue
You're the lie I wish was true
But I keep holding on like fools do
Can't move on, can't push through
Still falling, falling
Back to blue, ahhh
Still not over you
Back to blue, still chasing you
Back to blue, ahhh
Still not over you
Still chasing something like you