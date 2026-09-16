Ζ. RAH 3X
Moose
Moose:
Hit it hard from the back make her tities bop
Too smooth ama make that bih panty drop
Bad bitch finna do what her daddy told
Me and my Gs finna blow the whole party up
She love like food lil Terio
Is that boy from the hood in your stereo
I been fucking your bitch doing cardio
Shit that I smoke got me adios
Yeah x3
I got stacks a got
Guap x3
Imma make that pussy pop she got that
Wap x3
Pull up on your team with the
Rah x3
Yeah x3
I got stacks a got
Guap x3
Ama make that pussy pop she got that
Wap x3
Pull up on your team with the
Rah x3
Dogo Loco:
Μπήκα στη φάση είμαι wavy
Σαν τη κολώνα είμαι steady
Μέσα στο game ο πιο sturdy
Όποιος με κράζει είναι lame bitch
Παρ΄τη δικιά σου είναι thirsty
Όλο ποντάρω δεν είμαι σε λέσχη, το chain που φοράω με σώζει απ'τη ζέστη
Είναι latina ο κώλος της curvy
Όλο μου λένε θα μπλέξεις, όμως ποτέ δεν λυγίζω
Τις επιλογές μου ζυγίζω
Dogo με λένε όμως δεν γαβγίζω
Έξω στη γύρα σαν τροχός γυρίζω
Άμα στο βγάζω βημάτισε πίσω, άμα δεν το κάνεις γουστάρεις τον κίνδυνο
Παίζεις μαζί μου είναι επικίνδυνο
Πήρα πιστόλι, πήρα παπούτσια, πήρα αμάξι, καινούρια ρούχα
Το gang μου είναι slime δεν είναι yakuza
Απέρριψα τη σκύλα για την παρτούζα
Σκάω στο πάρτυ με την bazooka
Πάντα κολλημένος στην ίδια λούπα
Τρώω τα percies σαν να΄ταν σούπα
Dogo με λένε young shoota
Moose:
Head that she giving outstanding
Fucking this bitch in the back back of the party
She know i'm balling like curry
Straight out thе trench now we up in the tropics
I just hoppеd out a big body benzy
Got a new B we like Diddy in miami
In my city they calling me presi'
Ain't nobody u know that can press me
All that shit that you drop
Really embarrassing
Talk allot till I see you in person
Rumours all around I don't let it vex me
Keep my bitch wet just like a jet ski
In the trap house
We count dirty money
All my niggas shoot
We don't do that funny
Got this lil thot
She buss it open for me
Brand new VV watch
Tell the time for me