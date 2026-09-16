Moose:

Hit it hard from the back make her tities bop

Too smooth ama make that bih panty drop

Bad bitch finna do what her daddy told

Me and my Gs finna blow the whole party up

She love like food lil Terio

Is that boy from the hood in your stereo

I been fucking your bitch doing cardio

Shit that I smoke got me adios

Yeah x3

I got stacks a got

Guap x3

Imma make that pussy pop she got that

Wap x3

Pull up on your team with the

Rah x3

Yeah x3

I got stacks a got

Guap x3

Ama make that pussy pop she got that

Wap x3

Pull up on your team with the

Rah x3

Dogo Loco:

Μπήκα στη φάση είμαι wavy

Σαν τη κολώνα είμαι steady

Μέσα στο game ο πιο sturdy

Όποιος με κράζει είναι lame bitch

Παρ΄τη δικιά σου είναι thirsty

Όλο ποντάρω δεν είμαι σε λέσχη, το chain που φοράω με σώζει απ'τη ζέστη

Είναι latina ο κώλος της curvy

Όλο μου λένε θα μπλέξεις, όμως ποτέ δεν λυγίζω

Τις επιλογές μου ζυγίζω

Dogo με λένε όμως δεν γαβγίζω

Έξω στη γύρα σαν τροχός γυρίζω

Άμα στο βγάζω βημάτισε πίσω, άμα δεν το κάνεις γουστάρεις τον κίνδυνο

Παίζεις μαζί μου είναι επικίνδυνο

Πήρα πιστόλι, πήρα παπούτσια, πήρα αμάξι, καινούρια ρούχα

Το gang μου είναι slime δεν είναι yakuza

Απέρριψα τη σκύλα για την παρτούζα

Σκάω στο πάρτυ με την bazooka

Πάντα κολλημένος στην ίδια λούπα

Τρώω τα percies σαν να΄ταν σούπα

Dogo με λένε young shoota

Moose:

Head that she giving outstanding

Fucking this bitch in the back back of the party

She know i'm balling like curry

Straight out thе trench now we up in the tropics

I just hoppеd out a big body benzy

Got a new B we like Diddy in miami

In my city they calling me presi'

Ain't nobody u know that can press me

All that shit that you drop

Really embarrassing

Talk allot till I see you in person

Rumours all around I don't let it vex me

Keep my bitch wet just like a jet ski

In the trap house

We count dirty money

All my niggas shoot

We don't do that funny

Got this lil thot

She buss it open for me

Brand new VV watch

Tell the time for me