Bunda, bunda

You ain't ready for this

I just met a rico brasileiro

Spend that purple like it's my dinero

Papi said he wants me, but I said no

(I said no)

You should shake that

Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda

I'll shake that

Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda

Ayyy!

Latino Americana

Born in Havana

Sexy booty, work that thing

Go, mama!

Shakin' that bunda

Lenda urbana

Black magic woman

And the beat goes on

Rom-pom-pom-pom

Shake that bunda

Bom! Bom! Bom!

And the beat goes on

Rom-pom-pom-pom

Shake that bunda

All night long

Ayyy!

I just met a rico brasileiro

Spend that purple like it's my dinero

Papi said he wants me, but I said no

(I said no)

You should shake that

Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda

I'll shake that

Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda

(I said no)

'Cause I got that

Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda

You should shake that

Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda

What you need, babe

(You know I got it)

One more drink and

(I'll think about it)

Hard to breathe, but

(You love it, love it)

Hush, don't speak

You gotta beg me to get it

So no, and no means forget it

I see you flowin' for my butt,

But you're about to regret it

I'm gonna shake you to shake it

Then I'ma break you to break it

But booty bom belongs to me

And if I want it, I take it

Ayyy!

I just met a rico brasileiro

Spend that purple like it's my dinero

Papi said he wants me, but I said no

I said no

You should shake that

Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda

I'll shake that

Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda

I said no

'Cause I got that

Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda

You should shake that

Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda

And the beat goes on

Rom-pom-pom-pom

Shake that bunda

Bom! Bom! Bom!

And the beat goes on

Rom-pom-pom-pom

Shake that bunda

All night long

The beat goes on

Rom-pom-pom-pom

Shake that bunda

Bom! Bom! Bom!

And the beat goes on

Rom-pom-pom-pom

Shake that bunda

All night long

Ayyy!