Bunda
Natasha Kay
Bunda, bunda
You ain't ready for this
I just met a rico brasileiro
Spend that purple like it's my dinero
Papi said he wants me, but I said no
(I said no)
You should shake that
Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda
I'll shake that
Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda
Ayyy!
Latino Americana
Born in Havana
Sexy booty, work that thing
Go, mama!
Shakin' that bunda
Lenda urbana
Black magic woman
And the beat goes on
Rom-pom-pom-pom
Shake that bunda
Bom! Bom! Bom!
And the beat goes on
Rom-pom-pom-pom
Shake that bunda
All night long
Ayyy!
I just met a rico brasileiro
Spend that purple like it's my dinero
Papi said he wants me, but I said no
(I said no)
You should shake that
Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda
I'll shake that
Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda
(I said no)
'Cause I got that
Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda
You should shake that
Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda
What you need, babe
(You know I got it)
One more drink and
(I'll think about it)
Hard to breathe, but
(You love it, love it)
Hush, don't speak
You gotta beg me to get it
So no, and no means forget it
I see you flowin' for my butt,
But you're about to regret it
I'm gonna shake you to shake it
Then I'ma break you to break it
But booty bom belongs to me
And if I want it, I take it
Ayyy!
I just met a rico brasileiro
Spend that purple like it's my dinero
Papi said he wants me, but I said no
I said no
You should shake that
Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda
I'll shake that
Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda
I said no
'Cause I got that
Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda
You should shake that
Bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda, bunda
And the beat goes on
Rom-pom-pom-pom
Shake that bunda
Bom! Bom! Bom!
And the beat goes on
Rom-pom-pom-pom
Shake that bunda
All night long
The beat goes on
Rom-pom-pom-pom
Shake that bunda
Bom! Bom! Bom!
And the beat goes on
Rom-pom-pom-pom
Shake that bunda
All night long
Ayyy!