I could be lying on the beach on a perfect day
But if you're not next to me
Feels like a hurricane
I could be singing this melody
On the biggest stage
But if you're not in the wings
Its just an empty space
Cause'
When we are together
There's nothing better
From now until forever
There's nothing better
Of all the things I do
You're the ultimate pleasure
When we are together
There's nothing better
There is nothing better, nothing better, nothing better
There is nothing better, nothing better, nothing better
I could be lying on the beach on a perfect day
But if you're not next to me
Feels like a hurricane
I could be in the vip
Of the coolest place
But if you're not close to me
I'd rather walk away
Cause' when we are together
There's nothing better
From now until forever
There's nothing better
Of all the things I do
You're the ultimate pleasure
When we are together
There's nothing better
There is nothing better, nothing better, nothing better