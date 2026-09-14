I could be lying on the beach on a perfect day

But if you're not next to me

Feels like a hurricane

I could be singing this melody

On the biggest stage

But if you're not in the wings

Its just an empty space

Cause'

When we are together

There's nothing better

From now until forever

There's nothing better

Of all the things I do

You're the ultimate pleasure

When we are together

There's nothing better

There is nothing better, nothing better, nothing better

There is nothing better, nothing better, nothing better

I could be lying on the beach on a perfect day

But if you're not next to me

Feels like a hurricane

I could be in the vip

Of the coolest place

But if you're not close to me

I'd rather walk away

Cause' when we are together

There's nothing better

From now until forever

There's nothing better

Of all the things I do

You're the ultimate pleasure

When we are together

There's nothing better

There is nothing better, nothing better, nothing better