Άλμπουμ

ELECTRO BOOTH mixed by DJ MAO

Claydee

Κυκλοφόρησε το 2018
Λίστα Τραγουδιών
    Fire
    Hey Ho
    Beast
    Move Your Body – DoubleV Remix
    All My Ladies If You’re Sexy (Latino Anthem)
    When It’s Gone – BigBeat Remix Extended
    Burn It Down – Extended Mix
    I Like That – Club Mix
    Werk Me
    Sexi Papi
    Dragostea Din Tei – Extended Mix
    Touch Me
    Just 4 You – Extended Mix
    Girl – Adroid Mix
    Basketball
    Rub It
    Your Love
    Go
    Bad Attitude – Extended Mix
    Brand New Day – Bodybangers Mix
    Stormy Weather
    Kick Us Out
    DAYS
    Crush On You
    All Over Again
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