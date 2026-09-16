Άλμπουμ
Κυκλοφόρησε το 2018
ELECTRO BOOTH mixed by DJ MAO
Claydee
Κυκλοφόρησε το 2018
Λίστα Τραγουδιών
Fire
Hey Ho
Beast
Move Your Body – DoubleV Remix
All My Ladies If You’re Sexy (Latino Anthem)
When It’s Gone – BigBeat Remix Extended
Burn It Down – Extended Mix
I Like That – Club Mix
Werk Me
Sexi Papi
Dragostea Din Tei – Extended Mix
Touch Me
Just 4 You – Extended Mix
Girl – Adroid Mix
Basketball
Rub It
Your Love
Go
Bad Attitude – Extended Mix
Brand New Day – Bodybangers Mix
Stormy Weather
Kick Us Out
DAYS
Crush On You
All Over Again
Άλλα Άλμπουμ του Καλλιτέχνη