Άλμπουμ

Mykonos 19 (Compiled by Easy Coutiel)

Έλενα Παπαρίζου

Κυκλοφόρησε το 2018
Λίστα Τραγουδιών
    Tired Bones – Extended Mix
    Mad World
    Ain’t No Sunshine
    Aicha
    Lying – Radio Edit
    Done with You
    Corazón – Radio Edit
    Μαρία, Μαρία
    Total Disguise – Extended Mix
    Dooset Daram – Filatov & Karas Remix
    Old School Romance – Merk & Kremont Remix
    My Faults – Radio Edit
    My Beauty – Jude & Frank Remix
    You Don’t Know Me – DiGi Remix
    Last Night a DJ Saved My Life
    Strong Enough – Radio Edit
    Not Your Ordinary
    Θέλω Να Σε Ξαναδώ (Μι Γκνα Greek Version) – DJ
    737
    Later Bitches
    Mr. Loverman – Emrah Turken Floorfilla Remix
    La louze – DJS from mars Remix
    Blow It
    Que Se Sepa (Yo Naci Con Mi)
    Obsession – Dj Gogos Remix
    Pelo
    One Move
    Pump It Up
    Get Money
    Idrab
    Θέλω Να Σε Ξαναδώ – Ντέζυ Λάιβ Έντιτ
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