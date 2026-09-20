Total Disguise – Extended Mix
Έλενα Παπαρίζου
[Verse 1: Serhat, Helena Paparizou]
Under the blue sky it's just you and I
And I wonder why
I can't be with anyone else but you
(Is it something in your eyes?)
(Or your innocent lies?)
(That makes me feel like I'm lost here)
(I'm wandering around in total disguise)
[Chorus: Helena Paparizou &
Both
]
It was extraordinary
And for one too many
I loved you sevdim seni
Sen de sev beni, sev beni
Since you could make me smile
Then you could stop the world for a while
Sometimes you make me cry
Then you give me wings and make me fly
[Verse 2: Serhat]
I hope is true
And I'm with you
We go on trip
Then we'ill never be through
Whatever you do, tell me you feel the same way, too
[Chorus: Helena Paparizou &
Serhat
]
Since you could make me smile
Then you could stop the world for a while
Sometimes you make me cry
Then you give me wings and make me fly
Since you could make me smile
Then you could stop the world for a while
Sometimes you make me cry
Then you give me wings and make me fly
Then you could stop the world for a while