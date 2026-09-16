[Verse 1]

Did I ever really know you?

That's the bit that eats me up

'Cause I thought that I found love

But did I even know you?

You showed me someone I could trust

Was any of it real or were you playing a part?

[Pre Chorus]

'Cause I gave my all

You let me fall

[Chorus]

Six months I gave to you

And I didn't know you at all

Whose were the eyes I looked into?

Who's the man behind the wall?

Oh, oh

Who's the man behind the wall?

[Verse 2]

I knew there was a darkness

But I thought you'd let me in

A little match, I held your hand

But you were too lost in the darkness

And it twisted up your heart

Pushed me away until it all fell apart

[Pre Chorus]

And I stood by your side

You cheated and lied

Oh

[Chorus]

Six months I gave to you

And I didn't know you at all

Whose were the eyes I looked into?

Who's the man behind the wall?

I felt your heart, I held your pain

But you made me feel so small

Why would you treat me that way?

Who's the man behind the wall?

Oh, oh

Who's the man behind the wall?

Oh, oh

Who's the man behind the wall?

[Bridge]

And I should have believed her

When your best friend told me you'd let me down

She said she could see you loved me more

Than any other girl you brought around

But you'd never be ready

And I should protect my heart

I didn't want to believe

But she warned me right from the start

[Chorus]

Six months I gave to you

And I didn't know you at all

Whose were the eyes I looked into?

Who's the man behind the wall?

I felt your heart, I held your pain

But you made me feel so small

Why would you treat me this way?

Who's the man behind the wall?

Oh, oh

Who's the man behind the wall?

Oh, oh

Who's the man behind the wall?

[Speaker]

You know what, Tigs?

He doesn't fucking deserve you

And I'm glad you only gave him six months

I know it's the first time you really started to feel this kind of love for a guy in this kind of way

But fuck him

If he doesn't see your worth and doesn't value you and it's only been six months

And he's already treating you this way

Then thank God you didn't give him another six months

I know it sucks and it's going to hurt for a while

But fuck him

Like, it's not worth your heartbreak

And it's not worth giving him any more time or any more of your energy

And at least the worst case scenario, you got a beautiful song out of it