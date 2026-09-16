Man Behind The Wall
Αντιγόνη
[Verse 1]
Did I ever really know you?
That's the bit that eats me up
'Cause I thought that I found love
But did I even know you?
You showed me someone I could trust
Was any of it real or were you playing a part?
[Pre Chorus]
'Cause I gave my all
You let me fall
[Chorus]
Six months I gave to you
And I didn't know you at all
Whose were the eyes I looked into?
Who's the man behind the wall?
Oh, oh
Who's the man behind the wall?
[Verse 2]
I knew there was a darkness
But I thought you'd let me in
A little match, I held your hand
But you were too lost in the darkness
And it twisted up your heart
Pushed me away until it all fell apart
[Pre Chorus]
And I stood by your side
You cheated and lied
Oh
[Chorus]
Six months I gave to you
And I didn't know you at all
Whose were the eyes I looked into?
Who's the man behind the wall?
I felt your heart, I held your pain
But you made me feel so small
Why would you treat me that way?
Who's the man behind the wall?
Oh, oh
Who's the man behind the wall?
Oh, oh
Who's the man behind the wall?
[Bridge]
And I should have believed her
When your best friend told me you'd let me down
She said she could see you loved me more
Than any other girl you brought around
But you'd never be ready
And I should protect my heart
I didn't want to believe
But she warned me right from the start
[Chorus]
Six months I gave to you
And I didn't know you at all
Whose were the eyes I looked into?
Who's the man behind the wall?
I felt your heart, I held your pain
But you made me feel so small
Why would you treat me this way?
Who's the man behind the wall?
Oh, oh
Who's the man behind the wall?
Oh, oh
Who's the man behind the wall?
[Speaker]
You know what, Tigs?
He doesn't fucking deserve you
And I'm glad you only gave him six months
I know it's the first time you really started to feel this kind of love for a guy in this kind of way
But fuck him
If he doesn't see your worth and doesn't value you and it's only been six months
And he's already treating you this way
Then thank God you didn't give him another six months
I know it sucks and it's going to hurt for a while
But fuck him
Like, it's not worth your heartbreak
And it's not worth giving him any more time or any more of your energy
And at least the worst case scenario, you got a beautiful song out of it