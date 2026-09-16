Alena – Pade Remix
Claydee
[Intro]
Por qué amada mía?
La soledad duele
Quiero verte
Ahora!
Thinking back to how we started
I can't believe the way we parted
Porqe mi amor porqe mi amor
Did you have to go?
Stop treating me like I'm a stranger
Can't you see my hearts in danger
Porqe mi amor porqe mi amor
Did you let me go?
La vida sin ti mi amor
Es como los días sin luz
Y una noche sin tu voz
Un camino sin final
Le pido a dios por favor
Que siempre nos de salud
Que este fuego de amor
Sea eternal
Ay dale Alena
Ay dale Alena
Ay dale Alena
Je ne pourrais jamais t'oublier
I think about the words you told me
The night you left me cold and lonely
Porqe mi amor porqe mi amor
Did you walk away?
You said you couldn't stay much longer
But girl I thought that we were stronger
Porqe mi amor porqe mi amor
Did we end this way?
La vida sin ti mi amor
Es como los días sin luz
Y una noche sin tu voz
Un camino sin final
Le pido a dios por favor
Que siempre nos de salud
Que este fuego de amor
Sea eternal
Ay dale Alena
Ay dale Alena
Ay dale Alena
Je ne pourrais jamais t'oublier
La mano en la cabeza
Yo quiero bailay
La mano en la cintura
Yo quiero bailay
Contigo yo quiero gozay
Ven pa acá
Ay,ay,ay
Ay dale Alena
Ay dale Alena
Ay dale Alena
Je ne pourrais jamais t'oublier