Alena – Pade Remix

[Intro]

Por qué amada mía?

La soledad duele

Quiero verte

Ahora!

Thinking back to how we started

I can't believe the way we parted

Porqe mi amor porqe mi amor

Did you have to go?

Stop treating me like I'm a stranger

Can't you see my hearts in danger

Porqe mi amor porqe mi amor

Did you let me go?

La vida sin ti mi amor

Es como los días sin luz

Y una noche sin tu voz

Un camino sin final

Le pido a dios por favor

Que siempre nos de salud

Que este fuego de amor

Sea eternal

Ay dale Alena

Ay dale Alena

Ay dale Alena

Je ne pourrais jamais t'oublier

I think about the words you told me

The night you left me cold and lonely

Porqe mi amor porqe mi amor

Did you walk away?

You said you couldn't stay much longer

But girl I thought that we were stronger

Porqe mi amor porqe mi amor

Did we end this way?

La vida sin ti mi amor

Es como los días sin luz

Y una noche sin tu voz

Un camino sin final

Le pido a dios por favor

Que siempre nos de salud

Que este fuego de amor

Sea eternal

Ay dale Alena

Ay dale Alena

Ay dale Alena

Je ne pourrais jamais t'oublier

La mano en la cabeza

Yo quiero bailay

La mano en la cintura

Yo quiero bailay

Contigo yo quiero gozay

Ven pa acá

Ay,ay,ay

Ay dale Alena

Ay dale Alena

Ay dale Alena

Je ne pourrais jamais t'oublier