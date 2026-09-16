Do It – Extended Version

Hey, girl, I see the sea in your eyes

Your lips are lonely in your life, life - We're gonna do it all night!

Hey, girl, we're gonna do it one more time!

We're gonna take time tonight, night!

I'm gonna love you so right!

Tonight we go out!

Let's just run through the stars!

And we wouldn't be alone!

We may never go home!

Let's go all the way!

I'll take you to the place where we fall in love

If I catch your lips in love!

DO IT!

DO IT!

DO IT!

Rápidamente muevete!

Do it!

Y mala papi, muevete!

Do it!

Esta canción que sienta te!

Do it!

E dale mami, mueve te!

Hey, girl, we gonna do the things you like!

Get another way, we just like, like!

I'll give you to you all right!

Hey, girl, I wanna take you for a ride!

Only the best done of your life, life!

I gonna love you so right!

Tonight we go out!

Let's just run through the stars!

And we wouldn't be alone!

We may never go home!

Let's go all the way!

I'll take you to the place where we fall in love

If I catch your lips in love!

DO IT!

DO IT!

DO IT!

Rápidamente muevete!

Do It!

Y mala papi, muevete!

Do It!

Esta canción que sienta te!

Do it!

E dale mami, mueve te!

Do It!

Rapidamente muevete!

Do it!

Y má-má-mami mami, muevete te!

Do it!

Está cancion que sienta te!

Do it!

Y mala, mouve te!