Hey Ma
Claydee
[Intro:]
(Hey ma)
(Come out of your house and play now)
(Come and play now)
(Eh)
[Chorus]
Hey ma
I know you like the game
Come out and play now
Cause my heart is yours
Take care now
Got a winning hand
So come on and play now, play now (play now)
[Post-Chorus]
(Play now)
(Play now)
(Eh)
[Verse 1]
Hey ma never seen a girl
Looking like you do
Hey ma when i close my eyes
I dream of you
Hey ma let me give you all i can
Let me be your biggest fan
Baby try and understand
(Hey ma, hey ma, hey ma)
[Chorus]
Hey ma
I know you like the game
Come out and play now
Cause my heart is yours
Take care now
Got a winning hand
So come on and play now, play now
Hey ma
I know you like the game
Come out and play now
Cause my heart is yours
Take care now
Got a winning hand
So come on and play now, play now
Hey ma you belong to me
I belong to you
Hey ma we can drive around
And i'll guide you through
Hey ma i'll be taking care of you
And i hope you'll do it too
Baby life is a game for two
[Verse 2]
Cause you kno' I'm a ladykillah
Nobody realah
Hermano Loco cause i gotta pay my billah
Fire on the track like a lion out of cage
If u wanna feel this sh*t is the golden age
All i ever needed in my life
The only one who gets me right
If you let me then come on tonight
I'm gonna make you feel right
Hey ma
I know you like the game
Come out and play now
Cause my heart is yours
Take care now
Got a winning hand
So come on and play now, play now
Hey ma
I know you like the game
Come out and play now
Cause my heart is yours
Take care now
Got a winning hand
So come on and play now, play now
[Bridge: Claydee & Alex Velea]
Just let me tell you one more time
How beautiful you are
I look up to the stars
And all i see is us
So tell me baby
How much you want me
(Heyyy)
(Hey ma, hey ma, hey ma)
Hey ma
I know you like the game
Come out and play now
Cause my heart is yours
So take care now
Got a winning hand
So come on and play now, come and play now
[Outro]
Hey ma
I know you like the game
Come out and play now
Cause my heart is yours
So take care now
Got a winning hand
So come on and play now, come and play now