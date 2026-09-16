[Intro:]

(Hey ma)

(Come out of your house and play now)

(Come and play now)

(Eh)

[Chorus]

Hey ma

I know you like the game

Come out and play now

Cause my heart is yours

Take care now

Got a winning hand

So come on and play now, play now (play now)

[Post-Chorus]

(Play now)

(Play now)

(Eh)

[Verse 1]

Hey ma never seen a girl

Looking like you do

Hey ma when i close my eyes

I dream of you

Hey ma let me give you all i can

Let me be your biggest fan

Baby try and understand

(Hey ma, hey ma, hey ma)

[Chorus]

Hey ma

I know you like the game

Come out and play now

Cause my heart is yours

Take care now

Got a winning hand

So come on and play now, play now

Hey ma

I know you like the game

Come out and play now

Cause my heart is yours

Take care now

Got a winning hand

So come on and play now, play now

Hey ma you belong to me

I belong to you

Hey ma we can drive around

And i'll guide you through

Hey ma i'll be taking care of you

And i hope you'll do it too

Baby life is a game for two

[Verse 2]

Cause you kno' I'm a ladykillah

Nobody realah

Hermano Loco cause i gotta pay my billah

Fire on the track like a lion out of cage

If u wanna feel this sh*t is the golden age

All i ever needed in my life

The only one who gets me right

If you let me then come on tonight

I'm gonna make you feel right

Hey ma

I know you like the game

Come out and play now

Cause my heart is yours

Take care now

Got a winning hand

So come on and play now, play now

Hey ma

I know you like the game

Come out and play now

Cause my heart is yours

Take care now

Got a winning hand

So come on and play now, play now

[Bridge: Claydee & Alex Velea]

Just let me tell you one more time

How beautiful you are

I look up to the stars

And all i see is us

So tell me baby

How much you want me

(Heyyy)

(Hey ma, hey ma, hey ma)

Hey ma

I know you like the game

Come out and play now

Cause my heart is yours

So take care now

Got a winning hand

So come on and play now, come and play now

[Outro]

Hey ma

I know you like the game

Come out and play now

Cause my heart is yours

So take care now

Got a winning hand

So come on and play now, come and play now