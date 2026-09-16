Νοτάγιο (Be Mine) – Οράου Ρεμίξ

You know I travel the world

Looking for answers inside

You showed me what I deserve

Future is there, in your eyes

Baby, just show me the way

Lost in your love everyday

Not even words can explain, no

Chorus:

I want somebody

Not just "somebody"

Give me a sign

Could you be mine?

I want somebody

Trade all my money

For just one night

Could you be mine?

I know you travelled the world

Maybe you've seen me around

Looking for damage and I

Gotta get lost 'till we find out

Baby, just show me the way

Get lost in your love everyday

Not even words can explain

Chorus: (x2)

I want somebody

Not just "somebody"

Give me a sign

Could you be mine?

I want somebody

Trade all my money

For just one night

Could you be mine?