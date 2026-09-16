Νοτάγιο (Be Mine) – Οράου Ρεμίξ
Claydee
Από το Άλμπουμ DELUXE COLLECTION που κυκλοφόρησε το 2025
Στίχοι
You know I travel the world
Looking for answers inside
You showed me what I deserve
Future is there, in your eyes
Baby, just show me the way
Lost in your love everyday
Not even words can explain, no
Chorus:
I want somebody
Not just "somebody"
Give me a sign
Could you be mine?
I want somebody
Trade all my money
For just one night
Could you be mine?
I know you travelled the world
Maybe you've seen me around
Looking for damage and I
Gotta get lost 'till we find out
Baby, just show me the way
Get lost in your love everyday
Not even words can explain
Chorus: (x2)
I want somebody
Not just "somebody"
Give me a sign
Could you be mine?
I want somebody
Trade all my money
For just one night
Could you be mine?
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