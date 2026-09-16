Sexy Papi
Claydee
Από το Άλμπουμ DELUXE COLLECTION που κυκλοφόρησε το 2025
Στίχοι
The way you look in the morning
In the morning
The way you kiss without warning
Without warning
Sometimes you play me, like a girl
You know the way to rock, my world
I wish that we could find some time
Alone
Take me higher baby
Just where i wanna be
Take me high my lover
You're my
My sexy papi...
My sexy papi...
You're the one for me
My sexy papi...
The way you're touching me baby
Drives me crazy
You gotta smile like you do babe
It's just amazing
Sometimes you play me, like a girl
You know the way to rock, my world
I wish that we could find some time
Alone
My sexy papi...
My sexy papi...
You're the one for me
My sexy papi...
Ακούστε στο Spotify