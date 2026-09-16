The way you look in the morning

In the morning

The way you kiss without warning

Without warning

Sometimes you play me, like a girl

You know the way to rock, my world

I wish that we could find some time

Alone

Take me higher baby

Just where i wanna be

Take me high my lover

You're my

My sexy papi...

My sexy papi...

You're the one for me

My sexy papi...

The way you're touching me baby

Drives me crazy

You gotta smile like you do babe

It's just amazing

Sometimes you play me, like a girl

You know the way to rock, my world

I wish that we could find some time

Alone

My sexy papi...

My sexy papi...

You're the one for me

My sexy papi...