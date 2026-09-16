Te Quiero
Claydee
[Chorus: Dave Audé]
I can feel the heat tonight
Make me wanna say "Te quiero"
Girl I'm playin' with fire
When you put your hands in mine
Baby I just can't say no
Girl we're playin' with fire
[Verse 1: Claydee]
I'm a sinner in the dark
Catch your eye with a spark
Got me goin', goin' hard
Take you higher
You can eat me a la carte
I'll take your rocket to the stars
Bet you never felt like this before
Can't fight the fire
[Pre-Chorus: Claydee]
Paradise, let me take you higher up
Paradise, hold me close
[Chorus: Dave Audé]
I can feel the heat tonight
Make me wanna say "Te quiero"
Girl I'm playin' with fire
When you put your hands in mine
Baby I just can't say no
Girl we're playin' with fire
[Post-Chorus: Claydee]
Can you handle the heat
When I back up my seat
And I'm off to the beat like
Handle the heat
When I back up my seat
And I'm off to the beat like
[Verse 2: Claydee]
I could be your queen of hearts
Push my button, make it start
Listen, boy, I'm in charge
Fire, fire
[Pre-Chorus: Claydee]
Paradise, let me take you higher up
Paradise, hold me close
[Chorus: Dave Audé]
I can feel the heat tonight
Make me wanna say "Te quiero"
Girl I'm playin' with fire
When you put your hands in mine
Baby I just can't say no
Girl we're playin' with fire
[Post-Chorus: Claydee]
Can you handle the heat
When I back up my seat
And I'm off to the beat like
Handle the heat
When I back up my seat
And I'm off to the beat like
Handle the heat
When I back up my seat
And I'm off to the beat like
Handle the heat
When I back up my seat
And I'm off to the beat like
[Bridge: Claydee]
Tu amor es como el fuego
Que calma mis heridas
Vivir sin ti no puedo
Te voy a dar mi vida
[Chorus: Dave Audé]
I can feel the heat tonight
Make me wanna say "Te quiero"
Girl I'm playin' with fire
When you put your hands in mine
Baby I just can't say no
Girl we're playin' with fire
[Post-Chorus: Claydee]
Can you handle the heat
When I back up my seat
And I'm off to the beat like
Handle the heat
When I back up my seat
And I'm off to the beat like
Handle the heat
When I back up my seat
And I'm off to the beat like
Handle the heat
When I back up my seat
And I'm off to the beat like