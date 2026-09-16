[Chorus: Dave Audé]

I can feel the heat tonight

Make me wanna say "Te quiero"

Girl I'm playin' with fire

When you put your hands in mine

Baby I just can't say no

Girl we're playin' with fire

[Verse 1: Claydee]

I'm a sinner in the dark

Catch your eye with a spark

Got me goin', goin' hard

Take you higher

You can eat me a la carte

I'll take your rocket to the stars

Bet you never felt like this before

Can't fight the fire

[Pre-Chorus: Claydee]

Paradise, let me take you higher up

Paradise, hold me close

[Chorus: Dave Audé]

I can feel the heat tonight

Make me wanna say "Te quiero"

Girl I'm playin' with fire

When you put your hands in mine

Baby I just can't say no

Girl we're playin' with fire

[Post-Chorus: Claydee]

Can you handle the heat

When I back up my seat

And I'm off to the beat like

Handle the heat

When I back up my seat

And I'm off to the beat like

[Verse 2: Claydee]

I could be your queen of hearts

Push my button, make it start

Listen, boy, I'm in charge

Fire, fire

[Pre-Chorus: Claydee]

Paradise, let me take you higher up

Paradise, hold me close

[Chorus: Dave Audé]

I can feel the heat tonight

Make me wanna say "Te quiero"

Girl I'm playin' with fire

When you put your hands in mine

Baby I just can't say no

Girl we're playin' with fire

[Post-Chorus: Claydee]

Can you handle the heat

When I back up my seat

And I'm off to the beat like

Handle the heat

When I back up my seat

And I'm off to the beat like

Handle the heat

When I back up my seat

And I'm off to the beat like

Handle the heat

When I back up my seat

And I'm off to the beat like

[Bridge: Claydee]

Tu amor es como el fuego

Que calma mis heridas

Vivir sin ti no puedo

Te voy a dar mi vida

[Chorus: Dave Audé]

I can feel the heat tonight

Make me wanna say "Te quiero"

Girl I'm playin' with fire

When you put your hands in mine

Baby I just can't say no

Girl we're playin' with fire

[Post-Chorus: Claydee]

Can you handle the heat

When I back up my seat

And I'm off to the beat like

Handle the heat

When I back up my seat

And I'm off to the beat like

Handle the heat

When I back up my seat

And I'm off to the beat like

Handle the heat

When I back up my seat

And I'm off to the beat like