Who – Dino Romeo Remix
Claydee
Tell me why
Everything we had is nothing, nothing, nothing
All I did
Was try to give you all my loving, loving, loving
Baby girl you did me wrong
And you can say i should have known
But it's time to play a different song
And now i'm gone
Why do you think you have to lie
I can see the truth right in your eyes
Girl you must have lost your mind
What did you expect me to do
After all that we've been through
Girl i'm wasting no more time
Tell me who
I can't lie
You really had me going, going, going
We could have had it all
But then you had to go and blow it, blow it, you've blown it
Baby girl you did me wrong
And you can say i should have known
But it's time to play a different song
And now i'm gone
Why do you think you have to lie
I can see the truth right in your eyes
Girl you must have lost your mind
What did you expect me to do
After all that we've been through
Girl i'm wasting no more time
Tell me who
Who's gonna love you like i do
Who's gonna kiss you like i do
Who's gonna touch you like i do
How could you be so cold so cruel
Hope you know he'll never do
All the things i did for you