Who – Dino Romeo Remix

Tell me why

Everything we had is nothing, nothing, nothing

All I did

Was try to give you all my loving, loving, loving

Baby girl you did me wrong

And you can say i should have known

But it's time to play a different song

And now i'm gone

Why do you think you have to lie

I can see the truth right in your eyes

Girl you must have lost your mind

What did you expect me to do

After all that we've been through

Girl i'm wasting no more time

Tell me who

I can't lie

You really had me going, going, going

We could have had it all

But then you had to go and blow it, blow it, you've blown it

Baby girl you did me wrong

And you can say i should have known

But it's time to play a different song

And now i'm gone

Why do you think you have to lie

I can see the truth right in your eyes

Girl you must have lost your mind

What did you expect me to do

After all that we've been through

Girl i'm wasting no more time

Tell me who

Who's gonna love you like i do

Who's gonna kiss you like i do

Who's gonna touch you like i do

How could you be so cold so cruel

Hope you know he'll never do

All the things i did for you