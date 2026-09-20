[Verse 1: Magnus Carlsson &

Helena Paparizou

]

Every, every day I need your love

In every, every way, that's right, yeah

Every, every night you keep me up

Dreaming of you til the morning light

And I just need to know, know, know, hey

[Chorus: Magnus Carlsson & Helena Paparizou]

Do you feel it, do you feel the same as me

Or am I, am I, am I a fanatasy?

I just wanna, wanna be with you forever (Forever, yeah)

Underneath the sun or a starry sky

I just gotta have, have you by my side

Everybody knows we should be together

Oh, baby, day and night

[Verse 2: Helena Paparizou]

Every, every day I need your

Every, every day I need your

Every, every day I need your love

And every, every, every night you keep me

Every, every, every night you keep me

Every, every, every night you keep me up

You keep me up, my baby

Oh, I just need to know, know, know

[Chorus: Magnus Carlsson & Helena Paparizou]

Do you feel it, do you feel the same as me

Or am I, am I, am I a fanatasy?

I just wanna, wanna be with you forever

Underneath the sun or a starry sky

I just gotta have, have you by my side

Everybody knows we should be together

Oh, baby, day and night

[Bridge: Magnus Carlsson & Helena Paparizou]

When the sun goes down I will be your light

Til the sun comes up, yeah

And as the world turns round

Just remember that we are made to love

[Chorus: Magnus Carlsson & Helena Paparizou]

Do you feel it, do you feel the same as me

Or am I, am I, am I a fanatasy?

I just wanna, wanna be with you forever

Underneath the sun or a starry sky

I just gotta have, have you by my side

Everybody knows we should be together

Baby, day and night

Day and night, day and night, day and night

Day and night, day and night

Baby, day and night

Day and night, day and night, day and night

Day and night, day and night, day and night

Baby, day and night