Day And Night
Έλενα Παπαρίζου
[Verse 1: Magnus Carlsson &
Helena Paparizou
]
Every, every day I need your love
In every, every way, that's right, yeah
Every, every night you keep me up
Dreaming of you til the morning light
And I just need to know, know, know, hey
[Chorus: Magnus Carlsson & Helena Paparizou]
Do you feel it, do you feel the same as me
Or am I, am I, am I a fanatasy?
I just wanna, wanna be with you forever (Forever, yeah)
Underneath the sun or a starry sky
I just gotta have, have you by my side
Everybody knows we should be together
Oh, baby, day and night
[Verse 2: Helena Paparizou]
Every, every day I need your
Every, every day I need your
Every, every day I need your love
And every, every, every night you keep me
Every, every, every night you keep me
Every, every, every night you keep me up
You keep me up, my baby
Oh, I just need to know, know, know
[Chorus: Magnus Carlsson & Helena Paparizou]
Do you feel it, do you feel the same as me
Or am I, am I, am I a fanatasy?
I just wanna, wanna be with you forever
Underneath the sun or a starry sky
I just gotta have, have you by my side
Everybody knows we should be together
Oh, baby, day and night
[Bridge: Magnus Carlsson & Helena Paparizou]
When the sun goes down I will be your light
Til the sun comes up, yeah
And as the world turns round
Just remember that we are made to love
[Chorus: Magnus Carlsson & Helena Paparizou]
Do you feel it, do you feel the same as me
Or am I, am I, am I a fanatasy?
I just wanna, wanna be with you forever
Underneath the sun or a starry sky
I just gotta have, have you by my side
Everybody knows we should be together
Baby, day and night
Day and night, day and night, day and night
Day and night, day and night
Baby, day and night
Day and night, day and night, day and night
Day and night, day and night, day and night
Baby, day and night