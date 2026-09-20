[Verse 1: Serhat, Helena Paparizou]

Under the blue sky it's just you and I

And I wonder why

I can't be with anyone else but you

(Is it something in your eyes?)

(Or your innocent lies?)

(That makes me feel like I'm lost here)

(I'm wandering around in total disguise)

[Chorus: Helena Paparizou &

Both

]

It was extraordinary

And for one too many

I loved you sevdim seni

Sen de sev beni, sev beni

Since you could make me smile

Then you could stop the world for a while

Sometimes you make me cry

Then you give me wings and make me fly

[Verse 2: Serhat]

I hope is true

And I'm with you

We go on trip

Then we'ill never be through

Whatever you do, tell me you feel the same way, too

[Chorus: Helena Paparizou &

Serhat

]

Since you could make me smile

Then you could stop the world for a while

Sometimes you make me cry

Then you give me wings and make me fly

Since you could make me smile

Then you could stop the world for a while

Sometimes you make me cry

Then you give me wings and make me fly

Then you could stop the world for a while