[Verse 1]

Music's playing, people dancing

Deck the halls, the kids are singing

Oh, my love, let's celebrate 'cause

Christmas time is almost here

Hold me close don't let me go 'cause

You are all I want from Santa

Don't need presents, don't need sleigh bells

You, my baby, is all I need

[Verse 2]

Snow is falling, kids are playing

Music's rocking, jingles ringing

Choir's singing "La la la" now

Can you feel the joy I feel?

Chestnuts roasting, warm and cozy

Mistletoes are all around me

Waiting, wanting all your love boy

Can't believe it's almost here

{Chorus]

Christmas time is here, and I

Only want you by my side

Hold me close don't let me go

Just feel the magic

Snowflakes falling from the sky

I thank God that you're my guy

Santa bring me what I need

And that's my baby

Christmas time is here, and I

Only want you by my side

Hold me close don't let me go

Just feel the magic

Snowflakes falling from the sky

I thank God that you're my guy

Santa bring me what I need

And that's my baby

[Verse 3}

Hey there, Santa, let me tell you

As I write my list I'll show you

I've been such a good good good girl

Please, oh, please just grant me this

Chestnuts roasting, warm and cozy

Mistletoes are all around me

Waiting, wanting all his love boy

Can't believe it's almost here

[Chorus]

Christmas time is here, and I

Only want you by my side

Hold me close don't let me go

Just feel the magic

Snowflakes falling from the sky

I thank God that you're my guy

Santa bring me what I need

And that's my baby

Christmas time is here, and I

Only want you by my side

Hold me close don't let me go

Just feel the magic

Snowflakes falling from the sky

I thank God that you're my guy

Santa bring me what I need

And that's my baby

[break]

[Chorus]

Snowflakes falling from the sky

I thank God that you're my guy

Santa bring me what I need

And that's my baby

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And that's my baby, yeah