Christmas Time
Καλομοίρα
[Verse 1]
Music's playing, people dancing
Deck the halls, the kids are singing
Oh, my love, let's celebrate 'cause
Christmas time is almost here
Hold me close don't let me go 'cause
You are all I want from Santa
Don't need presents, don't need sleigh bells
You, my baby, is all I need
[Verse 2]
Snow is falling, kids are playing
Music's rocking, jingles ringing
Choir's singing "La la la" now
Can you feel the joy I feel?
Chestnuts roasting, warm and cozy
Mistletoes are all around me
Waiting, wanting all your love boy
Can't believe it's almost here
{Chorus]
Christmas time is here, and I
Only want you by my side
Hold me close don't let me go
Just feel the magic
Snowflakes falling from the sky
I thank God that you're my guy
Santa bring me what I need
And that's my baby
Christmas time is here, and I
Only want you by my side
Hold me close don't let me go
Just feel the magic
Snowflakes falling from the sky
I thank God that you're my guy
Santa bring me what I need
And that's my baby
[Verse 3}
Hey there, Santa, let me tell you
As I write my list I'll show you
I've been such a good good good girl
Please, oh, please just grant me this
Chestnuts roasting, warm and cozy
Mistletoes are all around me
Waiting, wanting all his love boy
Can't believe it's almost here
[Chorus]
Christmas time is here, and I
Only want you by my side
Hold me close don't let me go
Just feel the magic
Snowflakes falling from the sky
I thank God that you're my guy
Santa bring me what I need
And that's my baby
Christmas time is here, and I
Only want you by my side
Hold me close don't let me go
Just feel the magic
Snowflakes falling from the sky
I thank God that you're my guy
Santa bring me what I need
And that's my baby
[break]
[Chorus]
Snowflakes falling from the sky
I thank God that you're my guy
Santa bring me what I need
And that's my baby
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
And that's my baby, yeah