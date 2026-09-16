Please Don’t Break My Heart – Radio Edit

[Chorus]

Please Don't Break My Heart

Please don't leave me lonely

Please don't break my heart

Be my one and only

Please don't leave me lonely

Stay with me forever

I belong to you

Please don't break my heart

[Post-Chorus]

Please don't break my heart

No, no no

Please don't break my heart

No,no, no

[Verse 1]

I've been wishing you were here

I've be wishing you were here

To take away this pain

Am I holding on in vain?

I really need to know

I made a mistake when I let you go

Now I'm suffering

Tell me what to do to bring you back

To what we had

[Pre-Chorus]

What we had so long ago

The times we shared so long before

Baby tell me what to

Do to make things right with you

[Chorus]

Please Don't Break My Heart

Please don't leave me lonely

Please don't break my heart

Be my one and only

Please don't leave me lonely

Stay with me forever

I belong to you

Please don't break my heart

[Post-Chorus]

Please don't break my heart

No no no

Please don't break my heart

No no no

(Kalomira, Let's go... oh)

[Verse 2]

My life is seem so worthless since you went away

My days and nights so empty

I can't go on this way

Dreaming that we could still be one

All my dreams come true

[Pre-Chorus]

All we had so long ago...

The times we shared

So long before

Baby tell me what

To do to make things right with you

[Chorus]

Please Don't Break My Heart

Please don't leave me lonely

Please don't break my heart

Be my one and only

Please don't leave me lonely

Stay with me forever

I belong to you

Please don't break my heart

[Post-Chorus]

Please don't break my heart

Please don't leave me lonely

Please don't break my heart

Please don't

Please don't

Please don't leave me lonely

[Chorus]

Please Don't Break My Heart

Please don't leave me lonely

Please don't break my heart

Be my one and only

Please don't leave me lonely

Stay with me forever

I belong to you

Please don't break my heart