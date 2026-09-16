[Verse 1]

Can you see it?

Can you see it?

You have to discover me

What goes wrong when I am cryin'

Or what I want when I'm smilin'

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

That I'm not a little girl

You're misunderstanding my way (my way)

And all the rules that I like to play

[Chorus]

My secret combination

It's a mystery for you

Use your imagination

I'm not easy but I'm true

My secret combination

Boy, you have to try it hard

To win a destination

In the center of my heart

My secret combination

It's a mystery for you

Use your imagination

I'm not easy but I'm true

My secret combination

Boy, you have to try it hard

To win a destination

In the center of my heart

[Verse 2]

An open book

An open book

Well, I'm sorry, I am not

Sometimes I'm actin' like a lady

Sometimes woman, sometimes baby

[Chorus]

My secret combination

It's a mystery for you

Use your imagination

I'm not easy but I'm true

My secret combination

Boy, you have to try it hard

To win a destination

In the center of my heart

My secret combination

It's a mystery for you

Use your imagination

I'm not easy but I'm true

My secret combination

Boy, you have to try it hard

To win a destination

In the center of my heart

[Chorus]

My secret combination

It's a mystery for you

Use your imagination

I'm not easy but I'm true

My secret combination

Boy, you have to try it hard

To win a destination

In the center of my heart

[Outro]

To win a destination

In the center of my heart