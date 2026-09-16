[Teksti i "Strip For Me" ft. Guè & Light]

[Chorus: Noizy]

Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)

Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)

Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)

Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)

Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)

Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)

Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)

Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)

[Verse 1: Noizy]

House party, duket si beach party

Femnat tu u desh, çunat rrin gati

S'na vyn shtrati, n'kom s'um hanë raki

Zemra p'i dredh bythën njëjtë si dridhet basi (Ej)

Çmendet club-i kur po kërcen naughty

She kinda freaky, po vishet real classy

She likes crazy, sexy, bossy

Jam peshore, bitch, I get real nasty

[Pre-Chorus: Noizy]

Dance for the money (Just bounce)

Grind for the money (Just grind)

Mr. Money (Make it rain on me)

Mr. Money

[Chorus: Noizy &

Guè

]

Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)

Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)

Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)

Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)

Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)

Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)

Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)

Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me) (

Ah, G-U-È

)

[Verse 2: Guè]

Baby, strip for me

Dai panta' puoi vedere che ho una stick on me (Grrah)

Extra clip on me (Uff), tu sei il tipo di

Super bad gyal che mi provoca extrasistoli (Uoh)

Resto triplo G, ah

General man è il mio ranks come Shabba (Grr)

Queste bitches cercano più pezzi che con Chadia (Ah, ah, ah)

Baby, posso essere il tuo provider, vestirti in designer (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

A letto satisfier, big timer

Sai che li faccio piovere (Make it rain)

Come un fottuto temporale

Solo Dio ci può assolvere (Only God)

Non un fottuto tribunale

[Chorus: Noizy]

Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)

Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)

Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)

Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)

Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)

Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)

Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)

Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)

[Verse 3: Light]

Ba-Ba-Baby, bust it down

Κάντο για το game

Πλή-Πλήρωσε το νοίκι

Shawty, do your dance (Do your dance)

Είσαι sexy

Βγαίνεις και κάνεις ζημιές

Θέ-Θέλεις rich baby Daric

Θέλεις νέο Benz

Allora (Allora)

Το βγάλαμ' απ' τη χώρα

Κιλά περνάνε σύνορα όσο είμαι στην αιώρα

Όταν ανέβηκε από πάνω μου, έχασα το χρόνο

40k το ρολόι, λέει λάθος ώρα

Met top-down, Huracan στη Marbella (Vroom, vroom)

Θέλει πρώτ' ψώνια και μετά Bagatelle

Οι-Οι δικοί μου κάνα βέρια, από τ' alcatel (Prr)

Είναι Nero Greko, είναι capital cartel (Capital cartel)

[Chorus: Noizy]

Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)

Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)

Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)

Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)

Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)

Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)

Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)

Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)