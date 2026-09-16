Strip For Me
Light
[Teksti i "Strip For Me" ft. Guè & Light]
[Chorus: Noizy]
Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)
Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)
Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)
Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)
Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)
Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)
Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)
Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)
[Verse 1: Noizy]
House party, duket si beach party
Femnat tu u desh, çunat rrin gati
S'na vyn shtrati, n'kom s'um hanë raki
Zemra p'i dredh bythën njëjtë si dridhet basi (Ej)
Çmendet club-i kur po kërcen naughty
She kinda freaky, po vishet real classy
She likes crazy, sexy, bossy
Jam peshore, bitch, I get real nasty
[Pre-Chorus: Noizy]
Dance for the money (Just bounce)
Grind for the money (Just grind)
Mr. Money (Make it rain on me)
Mr. Money
[Chorus: Noizy &
Guè
]
Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)
Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)
Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)
Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)
Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)
Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)
Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)
Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me) (
Ah, G-U-È
)
[Verse 2: Guè]
Baby, strip for me
Dai panta' puoi vedere che ho una stick on me (Grrah)
Extra clip on me (Uff), tu sei il tipo di
Super bad gyal che mi provoca extrasistoli (Uoh)
Resto triplo G, ah
General man è il mio ranks come Shabba (Grr)
Queste bitches cercano più pezzi che con Chadia (Ah, ah, ah)
Baby, posso essere il tuo provider, vestirti in designer (Ah, ah, ah, ah)
A letto satisfier, big timer
Sai che li faccio piovere (Make it rain)
Come un fottuto temporale
Solo Dio ci può assolvere (Only God)
Non un fottuto tribunale
[Chorus: Noizy]
Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)
Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)
Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)
Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)
Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)
Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)
Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)
Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)
[Verse 3: Light]
Ba-Ba-Baby, bust it down
Κάντο για το game
Πλή-Πλήρωσε το νοίκι
Shawty, do your dance (Do your dance)
Είσαι sexy
Βγαίνεις και κάνεις ζημιές
Θέ-Θέλεις rich baby Daric
Θέλεις νέο Benz
Allora (Allora)
Το βγάλαμ' απ' τη χώρα
Κιλά περνάνε σύνορα όσο είμαι στην αιώρα
Όταν ανέβηκε από πάνω μου, έχασα το χρόνο
40k το ρολόι, λέει λάθος ώρα
Met top-down, Huracan στη Marbella (Vroom, vroom)
Θέλει πρώτ' ψώνια και μετά Bagatelle
Οι-Οι δικοί μου κάνα βέρια, από τ' alcatel (Prr)
Είναι Nero Greko, είναι capital cartel (Capital cartel)
[Chorus: Noizy]
Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)
Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)
Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)
Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)
Baby, heki teshat (Strip for me)
Bone ti për treshat (Strip for me)
Bone për legjendat (Come strip for me)
Strip for me (Strip for me), strip for me (Strip for me)