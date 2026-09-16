Turn Back Time
Onirama
An empty stare without a care you gave me
Said all things end let's not pretend now baby
I see it now my lies and how they've hurt you
I'm all alone there's nothing here without you
Sometimes baby I wish that I could turn back time
If I could change them all those words that make you cry
Sometimes baby I can see the sunshine in your eyes
and I hope that maybe somehow I will make it right
A broken dream a silent scream inside us
The days went by asking why without us
Let's give a chance that one last dance together
We’ll find our way and make this day forever
Sometimes baby I wish that I could turn back time
If I could change them all those words that make you cry
Sometimes baby I can see the sunshine in your eyes
and I hope that maybe somehow I will make it right
If I were dreaming
If I were sleeping
And you were in my arms
But it's fading and my heart is aching
So please don't brake me
Let's take it from the start...
Sometimes baby I wish that I could turn back time
If I could change them all those words that make you cry
Sometimes baby I can see the sunshine in your eyes
and I hope that maybe somehow I will make it right.