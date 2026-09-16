An empty stare without a care you gave me

Said all things end let's not pretend now baby

I see it now my lies and how they've hurt you

I'm all alone there's nothing here without you

Sometimes baby I wish that I could turn back time

If I could change them all those words that make you cry

Sometimes baby I can see the sunshine in your eyes

and I hope that maybe somehow I will make it right

A broken dream a silent scream inside us

The days went by asking why without us

Let's give a chance that one last dance together

We’ll find our way and make this day forever

Sometimes baby I wish that I could turn back time

If I could change them all those words that make you cry

Sometimes baby I can see the sunshine in your eyes

and I hope that maybe somehow I will make it right

If I were dreaming

If I were sleeping

And you were in my arms

But it's fading and my heart is aching

So please don't brake me

Let's take it from the start...

Sometimes baby I wish that I could turn back time

If I could change them all those words that make you cry

Sometimes baby I can see the sunshine in your eyes

and I hope that maybe somehow I will make it right.