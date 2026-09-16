I’m the One – Consoul Trainin Remix

Let the sunshine in your heart

and give me all the love you've got

Take me to your wonderland

and make me feel that I'm the one

I'm the one

The sun is so bright, I'm feeling so right

I'm feeling so right with you Oh babe

The sun is so bright, the time is right

the girl is so high with you oh babe

Let the sunshine in your heart

and give me all the love you've got

Take me to your wonderland

and make me feel that I'm the one

I'm the one

Let the sunshine in your heart

and make me feel that I'm the one

The sun is so bright, I'm feeling so right

I'm feeling so right with you Oh babe

The sun is so bright, the time is right

the girl is so high with you oh babe

Let the sunshine in your heart

and give me all the love you've got

Take me to your wonderland

and make me feel that I'm the one (X4)