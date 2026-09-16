What You Want – Dito Remix

Come now babe

Just come with me

I will show you e-everything

If you follow fo-follow me

Oh oh oh

Come now babe

Just come with me

I will show you e-everything

If you follow fo-follow me

Oh oh oh

Tell me what you really want

You need me

I can take you so high

You will touch the sky

What you really want

You will see

If you want me then have me

Ba-babe

Tell me what you really want

You need me

I can take you so high

You will touch the sky

What you really want

You will see

If you want me then have me

Ba-babe

Come now babe

Just come with me

I will show you e-everything

If you follow fo-follow me

Oh oh oh

Come now babe

Just come with me

I will show you e-everything

If you follow fo-follow me

Oh oh oh

Tell me what you really want

You need me

I can take you so high

You will touch the sky

What you really want

You will see

If you want me then have me

Ba-babe

Tell me what you really want

You need me

I can take you so high

You will touch the sky

What you really want

You will see

If you want me then have me

Ba-babe

Don't let me go!

Don't let me go

Let me go

Let me go easy

Don't let me go

Let me go

Let me go, no

Oh oh

Don't let me go

Let me go

Let me go easy

Don't let me go

Let me go

Let me go, no

Oh oh

Tell me what you really want

You need me

I can take you so high

You will touch the sky

What you really want

You will see

If you want me then have me

Tell me what you really want

You need me

I can take you so high

You will touch the sky

What you really want

You will see

If you want me then have me

Ba-babe

Come now babe

Just come with me

I will show you e-everything

If you follow fo-follow me

Oh oh oh

Come now babe

Just come with me

I will show you e-everything

If you follow fo-follow me