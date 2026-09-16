What You Want – Plan C Remix
OtherView
Come now babe
Just come with me
I will show you e-everything
If you follow fo-follow me
Oh oh oh
Come now babe
Just come with me
I will show you e-everything
If you follow fo-follow me
Oh oh oh
Tell me what you really want
You need me
I can take you so high
You will touch the sky
What you really want
You will see
If you want me then have me
Ba-babe
Tell me what you really want
You need me
I can take you so high
You will touch the sky
What you really want
You will see
If you want me then have me
Ba-babe
Come now babe
Just come with me
I will show you e-everything
If you follow fo-follow me
Oh oh oh
Come now babe
Just come with me
I will show you e-everything
If you follow fo-follow me
Oh oh oh
Tell me what you really want
You need me
I can take you so high
You will touch the sky
What you really want
You will see
If you want me then have me
Ba-babe
Tell me what you really want
You need me
I can take you so high
You will touch the sky
What you really want
You will see
If you want me then have me
Ba-babe
Don't let me go!
Don't let me go
Let me go
Let me go easy
Don't let me go
Let me go
Let me go, no
Oh oh
Don't let me go
Let me go
Let me go easy
Don't let me go
Let me go
Let me go, no
Oh oh
Tell me what you really want
You need me
I can take you so high
You will touch the sky
What you really want
You will see
If you want me then have me
Tell me what you really want
You need me
I can take you so high
You will touch the sky
What you really want
You will see
If you want me then have me
Ba-babe
Come now babe
Just come with me
I will show you e-everything
If you follow fo-follow me
Oh oh oh
Come now babe
Just come with me
I will show you e-everything
If you follow fo-follow me