It’s almost dawn

Why was I born?

Guess I’ll never understand

So is this the end?

I’m lost for a while

Like a betrayed child

Come back and lie

Promise you’ll try

Or at least cry

Is it my windblown soul?

Or it’s the darkest day of all

Is the sky full of tears?

Have I left cloudy fears

Have I left cloudy fears?

Is it my windblown soul?

Or it’s the darkest day of all

A sudden sorrowful sunrise

Maybe today heaven cries

Maybe today heaven cries

As my heart softly dies

People come and people leave

Our life’s usual motif

But it’s always hard to know

When it’s time to let go

I’m scared for a while

Like an abandoned child

I wish you would say

You found out a way

But if you walked away

Is it my windblown soul?

Or it’s the darkest day of all

Is the sky full of tears

Have I left cloudy fears

Have I left cloudy fears?

Is it my windblown soul?

Or it’s the darkest day of all

A sudden sorrowful sunrise

Maybe today heaven cries

Maybe today heaven cries

As my heart softly sighs

(Pretty little child

Pretty little child

Sigh

Pretty little child

Pretty little child)

Is it my windblown soul?

Or it’s the darkest day of all

Is the sky full of tears

Have I left cloudy fears

Have I left cloudy fears?

Is it my windblown soul?

Or it’s the darkest day of all

A sudden sorrowful sunrise

Maybe today heaven cries

Maybe today heaven cries

As my heart softly dies