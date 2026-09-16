Darkest Day Of All
Παυλίνα Βουλγαράκη
It’s almost dawn
Why was I born?
Guess I’ll never understand
So is this the end?
I’m lost for a while
Like a betrayed child
Come back and lie
Promise you’ll try
Or at least cry
Is it my windblown soul?
Or it’s the darkest day of all
Is the sky full of tears?
Have I left cloudy fears
Have I left cloudy fears?
Is it my windblown soul?
Or it’s the darkest day of all
A sudden sorrowful sunrise
Maybe today heaven cries
Maybe today heaven cries
As my heart softly dies
People come and people leave
Our life’s usual motif
But it’s always hard to know
When it’s time to let go
I’m scared for a while
Like an abandoned child
I wish you would say
You found out a way
But if you walked away
Is it my windblown soul?
Or it’s the darkest day of all
Is the sky full of tears
Have I left cloudy fears
Have I left cloudy fears?
Is it my windblown soul?
Or it’s the darkest day of all
A sudden sorrowful sunrise
Maybe today heaven cries
Maybe today heaven cries
As my heart softly sighs
(Pretty little child
Pretty little child
Sigh
Pretty little child
Pretty little child)
Is it my windblown soul?
Or it’s the darkest day of all
Is the sky full of tears
Have I left cloudy fears
Have I left cloudy fears?
Is it my windblown soul?
Or it’s the darkest day of all
A sudden sorrowful sunrise
Maybe today heaven cries
Maybe today heaven cries
As my heart softly dies