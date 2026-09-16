Sometimes I have this picture in my head

I'm really old and your leaving flowers in my bed

You sing that I'm your loving girl

The most beautiful girl in the world

Only a little child can deeply and truly love

So once I was told

That if you can see the beauty

You never grow old

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow

What if I lose all my charm and strength

Will you still want to be my guide

My lover and my friend?

What if I'm scared and hiding from the sun

Will you remind me all the reasons that you adore being my man?

Only a little child can deeply and truly love

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow

And time to time if I get fussy and tired of life

Open my eyes and dance me to this song

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow old

Let's never grow

Only a little child can deeply and truly love

Let's never grow old