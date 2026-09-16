Let’s Never Grow Old
Παυλίνα Βουλγαράκη
Sometimes I have this picture in my head
I'm really old and your leaving flowers in my bed
You sing that I'm your loving girl
The most beautiful girl in the world
Only a little child can deeply and truly love
So once I was told
That if you can see the beauty
You never grow old
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow
What if I lose all my charm and strength
Will you still want to be my guide
My lover and my friend?
What if I'm scared and hiding from the sun
Will you remind me all the reasons that you adore being my man?
Only a little child can deeply and truly love
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow
And time to time if I get fussy and tired of life
Open my eyes and dance me to this song
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow old
Let's never grow
Only a little child can deeply and truly love
Let's never grow old