Secret Life
Παυλίνα Βουλγαράκη
Once upon a time
A boy like yours was mine
A guardian angel, a faithful friend
On whom I could depend
Don't ask me if I miss him
It's a question I can't bear
Love your boy and truly kiss him
Now that he's still there
And yes it hurts
It deeply hurts
Some days I'm not alive
Then in my dreams
Oh, in my dreams
I have a secret life
I'm holding on my blue dress
The one that made him smile
I'm lying on his chest
And sleeping for a while
And yes it hurts
It deeply hurts
A darkness made
And in my sleep I scream your name
Remember when you promised
You'll never make me cry
In my secret life
I ask you why you lie
And yes it hurts
It deeply hurts
Some days I'm not alive
And in my dreams
Oh in my dreams
I have a secret life
I have a secret life
Once upon a time
A boy like yours was mine