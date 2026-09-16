Once upon a time

A boy like yours was mine

A guardian angel, a faithful friend

On whom I could depend

Don't ask me if I miss him

It's a question I can't bear

Love your boy and truly kiss him

Now that he's still there

And yes it hurts

It deeply hurts

Some days I'm not alive

Then in my dreams

Oh, in my dreams

I have a secret life

I'm holding on my blue dress

The one that made him smile

I'm lying on his chest

And sleeping for a while

And yes it hurts

It deeply hurts

A darkness made

And in my sleep I scream your name

Remember when you promised

You'll never make me cry

In my secret life

I ask you why you lie

And yes it hurts

It deeply hurts

Some days I'm not alive

And in my dreams

Oh in my dreams

I have a secret life

I have a secret life

Once upon a time

A boy like yours was mine