Never Be Stopped

RiskyKidd

Από το Άλμπουμ Free Gio που κυκλοφόρησε το 2020
Στίχοι

[Chorus: Riskykidd]

I was in the kp with a lot of hits huh

Built me a house, got a lot of bricks huh

I gotta be like a battery

Some fees i'm adding them up

In the four seasons with natalie

Gotta be like jiggilypuff

Had boost like brother these socks

Out here it's pop or be popped

[Verse 1: Riskykidd]

Dealing with snakes

Smoking the grass

And they don't know nothing about it

Claiming you acting and trapping the feds

They don't know nothing about it

I was in the kp straight scheming i made it up out of it

No one can say shit to me

Coz they the ones that doubted us

Jealous we've got lots of pride in us

Once i copped i'll never be stopped

Never lose im in every stop

Say your kp but your obviously not

Need some need some what

No greece when i leap in the frog

No thief my p's from my dog

Double G's

Let my weed simmer off

Can't be what i be in a box

[Chorus: Riskykidd]

I was in the kp with a lot of hits huh

Built me a house, got a lot of bricks huh

I gotta be like a battery

Some fees i'm adding them up

In the four seasons with natalie

Gotta be like jiggilypuff

Had boost like brother these socks

Out here it's pop or be popped

[Verse 2: Gio Melody]

Fucking with me, that's a no no

I think I hate u fuck boys like the popo

Still on the block and I sell it for low low

The only thing that they shooting is a photo ey

I got more money than you imma hustler

I'm gonna snatch your chain bitch you a busta

I do no beef, imma g from the gutter

My weed is strong as fuck I bought from russia ey

I gotta make it for me

Let me have my seat

They wanna roll with the g

I got lot of motherfuckers ready

I got them with me

You are with me, you are family

Dont get on my nerves

Swerve

Bitch you're a flirt (skiiir)

Came from the dirt

If they kill me one day put me on a shirt

Gettin' my bag

[Chorus: Riskykidd]

I was in the kp with a lot of hits huh

Built me a house, got a lot of bricks huh

I gotta be like a battery

Some fees i'm adding them up

In the four seasons with natalie

Gotta be like jiggilypuff

Had boost like brother these socks

Out here it's pop or be popped

[Verse 3: YT]

Δεν θέλαμε να αφήσουμε το game

Τώρα τρέχουμε και ζούμε με το ραπ game

Θυμάμαι πως δεν ήμασταν okay

Τώρα με στην τσέπη 2κ

Δεν θέλαμε να μας πιάσουν η τσεοι

Δεν θέλαμε no face no case (nana)

Τώρα όλοι βγάζουμε το cash

Τώρα μεστο κλαμπ all day champaign

DLG μεστο bando, mamacita παιζω μονο για τον πακο

Η ζωή μου μεστο game δουλεύω ότι κάνω με πάθος

Ξέρω ήμουν killer ξέρω ήμουν ντιλερ

Το ξέρω το ξέρω yeah yeah

Όλοι η δίκη μου στο ghetto

Παίζουν μόνο το gang gang

[Chorus: Riskykidd]

I was in the kp with a lot of hits huh

Built me a house, got a lot of bricks huh

I gotta be like a battery

Some fees i'm adding them up

In the four seasons with natalie

Gotta be like jiggilypuff

Had boost like brother these socks

Out here it's pop or be popped

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