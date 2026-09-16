[Chorus: Riskykidd]
I was in the kp with a lot of hits huh
Built me a house, got a lot of bricks huh
I gotta be like a battery
Some fees i'm adding them up
In the four seasons with natalie
Gotta be like jiggilypuff
Had boost like brother these socks
Out here it's pop or be popped
[Verse 1: Riskykidd]
Dealing with snakes
Smoking the grass
And they don't know nothing about it
Claiming you acting and trapping the feds
They don't know nothing about it
I was in the kp straight scheming i made it up out of it
No one can say shit to me
Coz they the ones that doubted us
Jealous we've got lots of pride in us
Once i copped i'll never be stopped
Never lose im in every stop
Say your kp but your obviously not
Need some need some what
No greece when i leap in the frog
No thief my p's from my dog
Double G's
Let my weed simmer off
Can't be what i be in a box
[Chorus: Riskykidd]
I was in the kp with a lot of hits huh
Built me a house, got a lot of bricks huh
I gotta be like a battery
Some fees i'm adding them up
In the four seasons with natalie
Gotta be like jiggilypuff
Had boost like brother these socks
Out here it's pop or be popped
[Verse 2: Gio Melody]
Fucking with me, that's a no no
I think I hate u fuck boys like the popo
Still on the block and I sell it for low low
The only thing that they shooting is a photo ey
I got more money than you imma hustler
I'm gonna snatch your chain bitch you a busta
I do no beef, imma g from the gutter
My weed is strong as fuck I bought from russia ey
I gotta make it for me
Let me have my seat
They wanna roll with the g
I got lot of motherfuckers ready
I got them with me
You are with me, you are family
Dont get on my nerves
Swerve
Bitch you're a flirt (skiiir)
Came from the dirt
If they kill me one day put me on a shirt
Gettin' my bag
[Chorus: Riskykidd]
I was in the kp with a lot of hits huh
Built me a house, got a lot of bricks huh
I gotta be like a battery
Some fees i'm adding them up
In the four seasons with natalie
Gotta be like jiggilypuff
Had boost like brother these socks
Out here it's pop or be popped
[Verse 3: YT]
Δεν θέλαμε να αφήσουμε το game
Τώρα τρέχουμε και ζούμε με το ραπ game
Θυμάμαι πως δεν ήμασταν okay
Τώρα με στην τσέπη 2κ
Δεν θέλαμε να μας πιάσουν η τσεοι
Δεν θέλαμε no face no case (nana)
Τώρα όλοι βγάζουμε το cash
Τώρα μεστο κλαμπ all day champaign
DLG μεστο bando, mamacita παιζω μονο για τον πακο
Η ζωή μου μεστο game δουλεύω ότι κάνω με πάθος
Ξέρω ήμουν killer ξέρω ήμουν ντιλερ
Το ξέρω το ξέρω yeah yeah
Όλοι η δίκη μου στο ghetto
Παίζουν μόνο το gang gang
[Chorus: Riskykidd]
I was in the kp with a lot of hits huh
Built me a house, got a lot of bricks huh
I gotta be like a battery
Some fees i'm adding them up
In the four seasons with natalie
Gotta be like jiggilypuff
Had boost like brother these socks
Out here it's pop or be popped