[Chorus: Gio Melody]

I got too much problems I don't need

I just get it, want the best for me

I make money with my melody

If you hating save your energy

I got too much problems I don't need

I just get it, want the best for me

I make money with my melody

If you hating save your energy

[Verse 1: Gio Melody]

Get your ass out my face

Damn I run my race

I'm a dope dealer but I leave no trace

Twenty kilo at my trap house I play safe

Don't do that shit at your place

I like bitches but I never chase

I don't got no patience

This not my case

Yeah we smoke it like back in the day

I'm trapping, I'm trapping like back in the day

When she with me she coming in so many ways

[Chorus: Gio Melody]

I got too much problems I don't need

I just get it, want the best for me

I make money with my melody

If you hating save your energy

I got too much problems I don't need

I just get it, want the best for me

I make money with my melody

If you hating save your energy

[Verse 2: Riskykidd]

I've got too much energy

I've too much that i need

Broke shoes ripped jeans

How much a g I'm tryna flip a key

Drowning in the sea

Niggas don't see

Im my own enemy

Fuck my own mind up

Couldn't sip a tea

Fuck my own life up

Money in the seats

All these new problems as the money pile up

Remember those trap days moving with the nylon

Or the mad days with the iron

Or them court days with my girl cryin

I can see what she felt when she look me in my face

Bet that officer dying to see me put away

How much it cost just to book me today?

Thats what I'm driving and its in your face

She wanna ride and its in her a

Coz it's do or die

Soon we'll be on cake

Till then issa vibe

I'm dicking a lake

[Chorus: Gio Melody]

I got too much problems I don't need

I just get it, want the best for me

I make money with my melody

If you hating save your energy

I got too much problems I don't need

I just get it, want the best for me

I make money with my melody

If you hating save your energy