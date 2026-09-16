[Chorus: Gio Melody]
I got too much problems I don't need
I just get it, want the best for me
I make money with my melody
If you hating save your energy
I got too much problems I don't need
I just get it, want the best for me
I make money with my melody
If you hating save your energy
[Verse 1: Gio Melody]
Get your ass out my face
Damn I run my race
I'm a dope dealer but I leave no trace
Twenty kilo at my trap house I play safe
Don't do that shit at your place
I like bitches but I never chase
I don't got no patience
This not my case
Yeah we smoke it like back in the day
I'm trapping, I'm trapping like back in the day
When she with me she coming in so many ways
[Chorus: Gio Melody]
I got too much problems I don't need
I just get it, want the best for me
I make money with my melody
If you hating save your energy
I got too much problems I don't need
I just get it, want the best for me
I make money with my melody
If you hating save your energy
[Verse 2: Riskykidd]
I've got too much energy
I've too much that i need
Broke shoes ripped jeans
How much a g I'm tryna flip a key
Drowning in the sea
Niggas don't see
Im my own enemy
Fuck my own mind up
Couldn't sip a tea
Fuck my own life up
Money in the seats
All these new problems as the money pile up
Remember those trap days moving with the nylon
Or the mad days with the iron
Or them court days with my girl cryin
I can see what she felt when she look me in my face
Bet that officer dying to see me put away
How much it cost just to book me today?
Thats what I'm driving and its in your face
She wanna ride and its in her a
Coz it's do or die
Soon we'll be on cake
Till then issa vibe
I'm dicking a lake
[Chorus: Gio Melody]
I got too much problems I don't need
I just get it, want the best for me
I make money with my melody
If you hating save your energy
I got too much problems I don't need
I just get it, want the best for me
I make money with my melody
If you hating save your energy