Γεια σου Μαρία
Σαρμπέλ
[Verse 1]
First off, she's a lady
This is a ladies' world
Man, she drives them crazy
Dancing like a cheeky girl
All eyes on Maria
No lie, she's the bomb
Oh my, they all wanna see her
All wanna be the lucky one
[Chorus]
Shake it up, shake it up, there you go
Oh-oh, yassou Maria
Turn around, bring it down, go slow
Heads up, Lord, have mercy
Shake it up, shake it up, there you go
Oh-oh, yassou Maria
Ay ay ay, there she goes…
Maria!
Yassou Maria
[Verse 2]
Moves like Aphrodite
So high above the rest
Smooth like Cleopatra
An angel in a devil's dress
Her hips, lust in motion
Her lips, red like wine
She is the heart of attention
Probably should mention
She's mine
[Chorus]
Shake it up, shake it up, there you go
Oh-oh, yassou Maria
Turn around, bring it down, go slow
Heads up, Lord, have mercy
Shake it up, shake it up, there you go
Oh-oh, yassou Maria
Ay ay ay, there she goes...
Maria!
[Chorus]
Shake it up, shake it up, there you go
Oh-oh, yassou Maria
Turn around, bring it down, go slow
Heads up, Lord, have mercy
Shake it up, shake it up, there you go
Oh-oh, yassou Maria
Ay ay ay, there she goes...
Maria!
[Outro]
Maria, Maria
Yassou Maria
Maria, Maria