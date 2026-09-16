Γεια σου Μαρία

[Verse 1]

First off, she's a lady

This is a ladies' world

Man, she drives them crazy

Dancing like a cheeky girl

All eyes on Maria

No lie, she's the bomb

Oh my, they all wanna see her

All wanna be the lucky one

[Chorus]

Shake it up, shake it up, there you go

Oh-oh, yassou Maria

Turn around, bring it down, go slow

Heads up, Lord, have mercy

Shake it up, shake it up, there you go

Oh-oh, yassou Maria

Ay ay ay, there she goes…

Maria!

Yassou Maria

[Verse 2]

Moves like Aphrodite

So high above the rest

Smooth like Cleopatra

An angel in a devil's dress

Her hips, lust in motion

Her lips, red like wine

She is the heart of attention

Probably should mention

She's mine

[Chorus]

Shake it up, shake it up, there you go

Oh-oh, yassou Maria

Turn around, bring it down, go slow

Heads up, Lord, have mercy

Shake it up, shake it up, there you go

Oh-oh, yassou Maria

Ay ay ay, there she goes...

Maria!

[Chorus]

Shake it up, shake it up, there you go

Oh-oh, yassou Maria

Turn around, bring it down, go slow

Heads up, Lord, have mercy

Shake it up, shake it up, there you go

Oh-oh, yassou Maria

Ay ay ay, there she goes...

Maria!

[Outro]

Maria, Maria

Yassou Maria

Maria, Maria