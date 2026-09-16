Mi Chica
Σαρμπέλ
[Intro]
(Yeah!)
(Hey, hey!)
(Yeah!)
[Verse 1]
Πού θα πάμε μη ρωτάς
Τώρα τρέχω στα φιλιά σου
Παθαίνω όταν με κοιτάς
Πού να πάω, πες μου πού
And I'm happy, just like you
And I'm happy, για φαντάσου
[Pre-Chorus]
Aré aré areí
Mané que si manista
Aré aré que che to se
[Chorus]
Hey, mi chica
Con Miranda (Con!)
Hey mi, chica-chica dom balamé
Miranda desamboro
As pi shokto
Hey, mi chica
Con Miranda (Con!)
Hey, mi chica-chica dom balamé
Taram taram miram
Hey, mi chica-chica (Yeah!)
[Post-Chorus]
(Hey, hey!)
(Yeah!)
[Verse 2]
Που θα πάμε μη ρωτάς
Σαν σκιά σε κυνηγάω
Μ'αρέσει να μου ζητάς
Να μην είμαι πια αλλού
And I'm happy, just like you
And I'm happy, που σε αγαπάω
[Pre-Chorus]
Aré aré areí
Mané que si manista
Aré aré que che to se
[Chorus]
Hey, mi chica!
Con Miranda! (Con!)
Hey mi, chica-chica dom balamé
Miranda desamboro
As pi shokto
Hey, mi chica
Con Miranda (Con!)
Hey, mi chica-chica dom balamé
Taram taram miram
Hey, mi chica-chica (Yeah!)
[Break]
(Hey! Hey!)
(Yeah!)
(Hey! Con!)
(Hey! Hey!)
(Hey! Con!)
[Chorus]
Hey, mi chica
Con Miranda (Hey!)
Hey mi, chica-chica dom balamé
(Woo!) Miranda desamboro
As pi shokto
Hey, mi chica
Con Miranda (Con!)
Hey, mi chica-chica dom balamé
Taram taram miram
Hey, mi chica-chica! (Yeah!)
[Outro]
Hey, chica-chica dom balamé (Hey! Hey!)
Hey, chica-chica basteleghé (Ah-ah)
Hey, chica-chica dom balamé (Hey! Hey!)
Hey, chica-chica basteleghé
Taram taram miram
Hey, mi chica-chica
(Hey! Hey!)
(Yeah!)
(Hey! Hey!)
(Yeah!)