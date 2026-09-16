[Intro]

(Yeah!)

(Hey, hey!)

(Yeah!)

[Verse 1]

Πού θα πάμε μη ρωτάς

Τώρα τρέχω στα φιλιά σου

Παθαίνω όταν με κοιτάς

Πού να πάω, πες μου πού

And I'm happy, just like you

And I'm happy, για φαντάσου

[Pre-Chorus]

Aré aré areí

Mané que si manista

Aré aré que che to se

[Chorus]

Hey, mi chica

Con Miranda (Con!)

Hey mi, chica-chica dom balamé

Miranda desamboro

As pi shokto

Hey, mi chica

Con Miranda (Con!)

Hey, mi chica-chica dom balamé

Taram taram miram

Hey, mi chica-chica (Yeah!)

[Post-Chorus]

(Hey, hey!)

(Yeah!)

[Verse 2]

Που θα πάμε μη ρωτάς

Σαν σκιά σε κυνηγάω

Μ'αρέσει να μου ζητάς

Να μην είμαι πια αλλού

And I'm happy, just like you

And I'm happy, που σε αγαπάω

[Pre-Chorus]

Aré aré areí

Mané que si manista

Aré aré que che to se

[Chorus]

Hey, mi chica!

Con Miranda! (Con!)

Hey mi, chica-chica dom balamé

Miranda desamboro

As pi shokto

Hey, mi chica

Con Miranda (Con!)

Hey, mi chica-chica dom balamé

Taram taram miram

Hey, mi chica-chica (Yeah!)

[Break]

(Hey! Hey!)

(Yeah!)

(Hey! Con!)

(Hey! Hey!)

(Hey! Con!)

[Chorus]

Hey, mi chica

Con Miranda (Hey!)

Hey mi, chica-chica dom balamé

(Woo!) Miranda desamboro

As pi shokto

Hey, mi chica

Con Miranda (Con!)

Hey, mi chica-chica dom balamé

Taram taram miram

Hey, mi chica-chica! (Yeah!)

[Outro]

Hey, chica-chica dom balamé (Hey! Hey!)

Hey, chica-chica basteleghé (Ah-ah)

Hey, chica-chica dom balamé (Hey! Hey!)

Hey, chica-chica basteleghé

Taram taram miram

Hey, mi chica-chica

(Hey! Hey!)

(Yeah!)

(Hey! Hey!)

(Yeah!)