Break the glass now and feel me,

Ain't no love what you’re giving

Half emotions we’re living

All I need is your touch, your kissing

Feel me,

I’m lost without you, I am drowning

I'm going insane, stop my falling

Hold me tight, cause I am here to love you

I hate to miss you, when I miss your kiss

I am barely breathing being without you

All that I need is your lips on my lips

I cannot go on living without you...

Open your heart up to me,

Free your emotions

Open up your heart, feel my love

Open your heart up to me, your heart up to me

Feel my devotion, feel my love...

Break your vanity mirror

Promise that you'll deliver

Be my savior, my hero

Give the love that I am craving baby

I hate to miss you, when I miss your kiss

I am barely breathing being without you

All that I need is your lips on my lips

I cannot go on living without you...

Open your heart up to me,

Free your emotions

Open up your heart, feel my love

Open your heart up to me, your heart up to me

Feel my devotion, feel my love...

I am barely breathing here without you

How can't I go on living here without you

Now open up your heart to me

Feel my love...