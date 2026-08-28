Feel My Love
Shaya
Break the glass now and feel me,
Ain't no love what you’re giving
Half emotions we’re living
All I need is your touch, your kissing
Feel me,
I’m lost without you, I am drowning
I'm going insane, stop my falling
Hold me tight, cause I am here to love you
I hate to miss you, when I miss your kiss
I am barely breathing being without you
All that I need is your lips on my lips
I cannot go on living without you...
Open your heart up to me,
Free your emotions
Open up your heart, feel my love
Open your heart up to me, your heart up to me
Feel my devotion, feel my love...
Break your vanity mirror
Promise that you'll deliver
Be my savior, my hero
Give the love that I am craving baby
I hate to miss you, when I miss your kiss
I am barely breathing being without you
All that I need is your lips on my lips
I cannot go on living without you...
Open your heart up to me,
Free your emotions
Open up your heart, feel my love
Open your heart up to me, your heart up to me
Feel my devotion, feel my love...
I am barely breathing here without you
How can't I go on living here without you
Now open up your heart to me
Feel my love...