Last Dance
Stefania
My heart was born a radical
Electric and dynamical
I never listened to the remedies
With no forevers, no eternities
Holding on beyond the night
For a shadow that feels right
Holding on beyond the night to you
If the dreams we made are made of fire
I would give a life just to live the dream again
If our hearts are hanging on a wire
Let's forget the world below and dance until the end
Let's dance
Our last dance
A rockin' romance
This ain't our last dance
Let's dance
Oh-oh-oh-ooh-ooh
Oh-woah-woah-ooh
Oh-oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh
My heart was born in neon lights
Floating in space like satellites
Looking for signs of life tonight
As we collide in black and white
Holdin' on beyond the night
For a shadow that feels right
Holdin' on beyond the night for you
If the dreams we made are made of fire
I would give a life just to live the dream again
Let's dance
Oh, last dance
A rockin' romance
This ain't our last dance
Let's dance
Oh-oh-oh-ooh-ooh
Oh-woah-woah-ooh
This ain't our last dance
Take a deeper breath before we touch
Running out of time, let's use it up
And hold me before the morning comes
Let's dance
Oh-oh
A rockin' romance
This ain't our last dance
Let's dance