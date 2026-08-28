My heart was born a radical

Electric and dynamical

I never listened to the remedies

With no forevers, no eternities

Holding on beyond the night

For a shadow that feels right

Holding on beyond the night to you

If the dreams we made are made of fire

I would give a life just to live the dream again

If our hearts are hanging on a wire

Let's forget the world below and dance until the end

Let's dance

Our last dance

A rockin' romance

This ain't our last dance

Let's dance

Oh-oh-oh-ooh-ooh

Oh-woah-woah-ooh

Oh-oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh

My heart was born in neon lights

Floating in space like satellites

Looking for signs of life tonight

As we collide in black and white

Holdin' on beyond the night

For a shadow that feels right

Holdin' on beyond the night for you

If the dreams we made are made of fire

I would give a life just to live the dream again

Let's dance

Oh, last dance

A rockin' romance

This ain't our last dance

Let's dance

Oh-oh-oh-ooh-ooh

Oh-woah-woah-ooh

This ain't our last dance

Take a deeper breath before we touch

Running out of time, let's use it up

And hold me before the morning comes

Let's dance

Oh-oh

A rockin' romance

This ain't our last dance

Let's dance