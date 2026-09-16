Άλμπουμ

Christmas Favourites

Stefania

Κυκλοφόρησε το 2021
Λίστα Τραγουδιών
    Christmas Time With You (with Stefania)
    Best Time of the Year
    Let It Snow
    Baby It’s Cold Outside (feat. Katie Melua)
    Christmas In Our Hearts (feat. Sandra van Nieuwland)
    Mistletoe
    Merry Christmas Everyone
    Mistletoe and Wine
    Vrolijk Kerstfeest
    Christmas Was a Friend of Mine
    Santa’s Party
    2000 Miles
    Mixed up Merry Christmas
    It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
    Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
    Mary’s Boy Child
    At Christmastime (feat. Miss Montreal)
    Give Me Back My Holiday
    Pak Van Mijn Hart
    Christmas Time With You
    Ze Lijkt Net Niet Op Jou – Kerstversie
Άλλα Άλμπουμ του Καλλιτέχνη
Κοντινό πλάνο νεαρής τραγουδίστριας με μαύρα δαντελωτά γάντια και στράπλες φόρεμα σε εξώφυλλο single.
2026
Do You Want It Right Now
Καλλιτέχνιδα ποζάρει σε φόντο με μπλε και ροζ φωτισμό για εξώφυλλο single
2025
Je Kan Niet Kiezen
Νεαρή τραγουδίστρια με κόκκινο σύνολο ποζάρει σε εξώφυλλο τραγουδιού με τίτλο Bliksem
2025
Bliksem
Ξανθιά τραγουδίστρια με μαύρο δερμάτινο μπουφάν στο εξώφυλλο του B.E.D.A.N.K.T.
2023
B.E.D.A.N.K.T.
2022
Symphonic Christmas 2022 (Live)
Νεαρή γυναίκα με μαύρο ρούχο σε εξώφυλλο single με τίτλο Stefania Πιάνω Φωτιά
2022
Piano Fotia