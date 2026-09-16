Άλμπουμ
Κυκλοφόρησε το 2021
Christmas Favourites
Stefania
Κυκλοφόρησε το 2021
Λίστα Τραγουδιών
Christmas Time With You (with Stefania)
Best Time of the Year
Let It Snow
Baby It’s Cold Outside (feat. Katie Melua)
Christmas In Our Hearts (feat. Sandra van Nieuwland)
Mistletoe
Merry Christmas Everyone
Mistletoe and Wine
Vrolijk Kerstfeest
Christmas Was a Friend of Mine
Santa’s Party
2000 Miles
Mixed up Merry Christmas
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Mary’s Boy Child
At Christmastime (feat. Miss Montreal)
Give Me Back My Holiday
Pak Van Mijn Hart
Christmas Time With You
Ze Lijkt Net Niet Op Jou – Kerstversie
Άλλα Άλμπουμ του Καλλιτέχνη