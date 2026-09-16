Christmas Favourites

Christmas Time With You (with Stefania)

Best Time of the Year

Let It Snow

Baby It’s Cold Outside (feat. Katie Melua)

Christmas In Our Hearts (feat. Sandra van Nieuwland)

Mistletoe

Merry Christmas Everyone

Mistletoe and Wine

Vrolijk Kerstfeest

Christmas Was a Friend of Mine

Santa’s Party

2000 Miles

Mixed up Merry Christmas

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Mary’s Boy Child

At Christmastime (feat. Miss Montreal)

Give Me Back My Holiday

Pak Van Mijn Hart

Christmas Time With You

Ze Lijkt Net Niet Op Jou – Kerstversie