Symphonic Christmas 2022 (Live)

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Live

Christmas Classics Medley – Live

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town – Live

All I Want for Christmas Is You – Live

Christmas Love – Live

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – Live

Mistletoe / Santa Tell Me – Live

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria (In Excelsis Deo) – Live

The Prayer – Live

Do They Know It’s Christmas? – Live

O Dennenboom – Live

A Million Dreams – Live

Sterren van de Hemel – Live

Kogelvrij – Live

In Your Eyes – Live

The Nutcracker: Trepak (Russian Dance) – Live

The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy – Live

Carol of the Bells – Live