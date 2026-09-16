Άλμπουμ
Κυκλοφόρησε το 2022
Symphonic Christmas 2022 (Live)
Stefania
Κυκλοφόρησε το 2022
Λίστα Τραγουδιών
It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Live
Christmas Classics Medley – Live
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town – Live
All I Want for Christmas Is You – Live
Christmas Love – Live
Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – Live
Mistletoe / Santa Tell Me – Live
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria (In Excelsis Deo) – Live
The Prayer – Live
Do They Know It’s Christmas? – Live
O Dennenboom – Live
A Million Dreams – Live
Sterren van de Hemel – Live
Kogelvrij – Live
In Your Eyes – Live
The Nutcracker: Trepak (Russian Dance) – Live
The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy – Live
Carol of the Bells – Live
Άλλα Άλμπουμ του Καλλιτέχνη