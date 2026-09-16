Άλμπουμ

Symphonic Christmas 2022 (Live)

Stefania

Κυκλοφόρησε το 2022
Λίστα Τραγουδιών
    It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Live
    Christmas Classics Medley – Live
    Santa Claus Is Coming to Town – Live
    All I Want for Christmas Is You – Live
    Christmas Love – Live
    Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – Live
    Mistletoe / Santa Tell Me – Live
    Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria (In Excelsis Deo) – Live
    The Prayer – Live
    Do They Know It’s Christmas? – Live
    O Dennenboom – Live
    A Million Dreams – Live
    Sterren van de Hemel – Live
    Kogelvrij – Live
    In Your Eyes – Live
    The Nutcracker: Trepak (Russian Dance) – Live
    The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy – Live
    Carol of the Bells – Live
Άλλα Άλμπουμ του Καλλιτέχνη
Κοντινό πλάνο νεαρής τραγουδίστριας με μαύρα δαντελωτά γάντια και στράπλες φόρεμα σε εξώφυλλο single.
2026
Do You Want It Right Now
Καλλιτέχνιδα ποζάρει σε φόντο με μπλε και ροζ φωτισμό για εξώφυλλο single
2025
Je Kan Niet Kiezen
Νεαρή τραγουδίστρια με κόκκινο σύνολο ποζάρει σε εξώφυλλο τραγουδιού με τίτλο Bliksem
2025
Bliksem
Ξανθιά τραγουδίστρια με μαύρο δερμάτινο μπουφάν στο εξώφυλλο του B.E.D.A.N.K.T.
2023
B.E.D.A.N.K.T.
Νεαρή γυναίκα με μαύρο ρούχο σε εξώφυλλο single με τίτλο Stefania Πιάνω Φωτιά
2022
Piano Fotia
2022
Nu Of Ooit